Montpellier vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Montpellier host Clermont in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday (March 19).

Just one place separates the two sides, with Montpellier in 13th and Clermont one spot above them. However, their form has been very different recently. Montpellier are unbeaten in five games, winning, including a victory at struggling Ajaccio last weekend. This run of form suggests that the reappointment of Michel der Zakarian was an absolute masterstroke.

Clermont, meanwhile, have won just one game since the end of January, beating Toulouse 1-0 on March 5. Apart from that, they have collected just three more points in their last eight games and lost four times.

Montpellier vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides – including friendlies – favour Clermont, who have won four of six meetings. However, they have lost their last two visits to the Stade de la Mosson, including a Ligue 1 game in 2021.

Not only have Montpellier’s results improved since Michel der Zakarian’s return, but their defence has tightened beyond belief. In five games under the Armenian, Montpellier have conceded just once, against top-four side Lens.

Despite sitting in a respectable 12th place, Clermont have been relatively toothless this season. They have scored just 26 goals, with only relegation-threatened Auxerre, Ajaccio and Angers producing fewer.

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi has been in great form in recent games, scoring thrice in his past five games, including the winner against Ajaccio last weekend.

Montpellier have had eight players sent off this season, the most of any Ligue 1 side this term. Interestingly, though, only one of those red cards has come under Der Zakarian.

Montpellier vs Clermont Prediction

Going purely by recent form, this game should be a relatively easy win for Montpellier. They have looked back to their best in recent games, and their upturn under Der Zakarian shows no signs of slowing down.

Moreover, Clermont’s blunt attack is likely to make things easier for the hosts. They have had six blanks in their last eight games and simply don’t score enough goals to push the better sides.

It’s unlikely that Montpellier will hammer Clermont, whose defence hasn’t been too poor this season, but they should find a way to win nonetheless.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Clermont

Montpellier vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have failed to score in six of their last eight Ligue 1 games.)

Tip 3: Elye Wahi to score for Montpellier – Yes (Wahi has scored in three of his last five Ligue 1 games.)

