Montpellier vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Montpellier face off with Clermont in Ligue 1 at the Stade de la Mosson on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are perched in the middle of the Ligue 1 standings, in ninth place, having collected nine points from seven games. Clermont, meanwhile, are dicing with danger down in 17th.

So, can the strugglers turn things around, or will Montpellier claim their third win of the season?

Montpellier vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time the two sides faced off in a competitive game, Montpellier run out 2-1 winners despite being reduced to 10 men. Ignoring friendlies, Montpellier have beaten Clermont in their last two home ganes.

Montpellier are unbeaten in three games, including an impressive 3-0 win at Lorient in their previous outing.

Clermont (5) are winless this season, losing five of their seven games. Ony bottom side Lyon (3) have scored fewer goals.

Montpellier have scored 12 goals in seven games, with only four sides managing more.

Nigerian forward Akor Adams has scored five goals in his first seven games for Montpellier after arriving in the summer. Last season, he scored 14 goals in 13 games for Norwegian side Lillestrom.

Montpellier vs Clermont Prediction

Clermont have struggled for traction this season as they seek their first win. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely for their fortunes to change here.

Montpellier’s form has been somewhat middling recently, but they did win impressively last weekend and, more to the point, they're a highly dangerous side in front of goal.

Against a Clermont side who have conceded 12 goals in seven games, Michel der Zakarian’s men will be hopeful of scoring. So, it’s difficult to consider anything but a Montpellier win.

Prediction: Montpellier 3-0 Clermont

Montpellier vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Clermont to fail to score – Yes (Clermont have scored just five goals.)

Tip 3: Akor Adams to score for Montpellier – Yes (Adams has scored five goals in his last seven Ligue 1 games.)