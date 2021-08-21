Montpellier vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Montpellier lock horns with Lorient in their Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture at Stade de la Mosson on Sunday.

Montpellier have had a slow start to their Ligue 1 campaign but have scored five goals in two games so far. They played a high scoring draw in their trip to Reims, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw, with five of the goals scored in the first half.

Lorient were victorious against Monaco thanks to Terem Moffi's 31st-minute penalty. They are currently seventh in the league standings, six places above the home side.

👀Check out the latest table after a thrilling weekend of action! 📈📉



🗣️ How did your team do? pic.twitter.com/alBaIsy74V — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) August 16, 2021

Montpellier vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The sides have been pretty evenly matched in this fixture, with Lorient managing to get the better of their southern neighbors 12 times. The hosts have 11 wins while nine games have ended in draws.

Lorient are winless in the fixture since 2015 while their last win at Sunday's venue came in the 2013-14 Ligue 1 campaign. They last squared off in a league fixture in March. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both goals coming before the break.

Montpellier form guide (Ligue 1): D-L

Lorient form guide (Ligue 1): W-D

Montpellier vs Lorient Team News

Montpellier

Jonas Omlin is expected to be out of action until September on account of a groin injury. Pedro Mendes and Ambroise Oyongo are long-term absentees due to ACL injuries.

Injured: Jonas Omlin, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

There are a few injury concerns for Les Merlus. Loris Mouyokolo, Quentin Lecoeuche, Samuel Loric, Stéphane Diarra and Dango Outtara aren't back in training on account of injuries. Jérémy Morel became the latest concern following an adductor injury.

Injured: Loris Mouyokolo, Quentin Lecoeuche, Samuel Loric, Stéphane Diarra, Dango Outtara, Jérémy Morel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Lorient Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitry Bertaud; Junior Sambia, Matheus Thuler, Mamadou Sakho, Nicolas Cozza; Jordan Ferri, Mihailo Ristic; Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Andy Delort

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Paul Nardi; Vincent Le Goff, Igor Silva, Thomas Fontaine, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Fabien Lemoine; Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi

Montpellier vs Lorient Prediction

Lorient have a lengthy injury list with a couple of first-team defenders on the sidelines for this game. Montpellier have been in good form in front of goal and could capitalize on Lorient's personnel problems for their first win of the season.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Lorient

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P