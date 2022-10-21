Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Montpellier take on Lyon in an important encounter at the Stade de la Mosson on Saturday.

Montpellier vs Lyon Preview

Montpellier are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Lens last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. Les Gones suffered a 3-2 defeat against Rennes in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Montpellier vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have a good record against Montpellier and have won 21 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's eight victories.

Montpellier have won three of their last five games against Lyon in Ligue 1 - as many victories as they had managed in the 19 league games preceding this run.

After finding the back of the net in their first nine games in Ligue 1, Montpellier have failed to score goals in their last two matches in the competition.

Lyon are winless in their last six matches in Ligue 1 and have endured only one another similar run in the competition in the 21st century.

Montpellier lost their previous home game by a 2-0 margin and could fail to score in consecutive home matches in Ligue 1 for the first time since October 2020.

Lyon have picked up only one point from their last five Ligue 1 games away from home - their lowest tally at this stage of the season since the 1982-83 campaign.

Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a surprisingly poor record away from home. The likes of Houssem Aouar and Alexandre Lacazette can be lethal on their day and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Montpellier can pack a punch on their day and have issues of their own to address at the moment. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Lyon

Montpellier vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score - Yes

