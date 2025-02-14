Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16 2025

Montpellier play host to Lyon in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson this Sunday.

Ad

Montpellier are currently bottom of Ligue 1, but depending on other results, could climb out of the bottom two with a win. Lyon, meanwhile, are up in 6th following a strong showing last weekend.

So who will come out on top on Sunday?

Montpellier vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have dominated games against Montpellier in recent seasons, winning five of their last six meetings with their hosts this weekend. Games between them have been high-scoring, too, with a total of 28 goals across those six matches.

Ad

Trending

After a diabolical run of six games without a win, late January saw Montpellier beat both Monaco and Toulouse, giving them some hope of survival. However, they have since lost their last two games, failing to score a goal in either.

After going six games without a win across all competitions, Lyon turned things around in style last weekend. They hammered Reims 4-0 and will come into this match with plenty of confidence.

Ad

Montpellier have only won four games in total this season, but it is worth noting that three of those wins came at home. In fact, 12 of their 15 points have come at the Stade de la Mosson.

Lyon have been defensively strong this season, with only four other sides conceding fewer goals than them. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri has kept eight clean sheets, giving him the second-best record in Ligue 1 right now.

Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction

If this fixture were taking place last weekend, then Montpellier taking something from it could've been more likely. Lyon were not exactly on a fine run of form, and while Montpellier have struggled all season, they can be dangerous at home.

Ad

With that said, Lyon appeared to have regained their mojo last weekend with their win over Reims, and they're defensively strong. Montpellier, meanwhile, are back on a losing streak and have not scored in their last two.

With this in mind, the prediction is a win for Lyon here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 Lyon

Montpellier vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Nine of Montpellier's eleven home games this season have seen more than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Lyon to score first - Yes (Montpellier have conceded the first goal in their last eleven games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback