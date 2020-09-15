Montpellier vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier host Lyon in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Mosson on Tuesday evening, looking to build on an impressive victory over Nice during the weekend.

Lyon stormed off the blocks with a 4-1 win over Dijon in the first game, but they were brought straight back down to earth on Friday evening, in a 0-0 draw against Bordeaux. In contrast,

Memphis Depay's hat-trick had started off the season with a bang for Rudi Garcia's side against Dijon, but they couldn't quite break down what was a stubborn Bordeaux defence in their last match.

Last season's UEFA Champions League semifinalists Lyon only managed to finish seventh in Ligue 1, which has left them without European Football this season. Given that, Garcia will definitely have breaking back into the Champions League as his number one priority. A title race with Paris Saint-Germain might still be a little far-fetched, even considering PSG's horrendous start to the season.

Montpellier vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have won 16 games out of 33 against Montpellier, only losing seven in the process. These two teams have played out draws on ten occasions in the past.

The two sides met only once last season, as Ligue 1 was brought to an abrupt halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Montpellier won that game, which was their first win over Lyon for more than four years.

Montpellier Form Guide: W-L

Advertisement

Lyon Form Guide: D-W

Montpellier vs Lyon Team News

Florent Mollet is back for Montpellier, after he was suspended for the win against Nice. He served his suspension after he was shown a red card during their loss to Rennes in the opening game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

For Lyon, Houssem Aouar is expected to come back into the starting line-up, having only come on as a substitute during the draw against Bordeaux.

Lyon are expected to stick to the back three that served them so well during the Champions League tournament in Lisbon, with Joachim Andersen likely to partner Marcelo and Jason Denayer in the defence.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Lyon Predicted XIs

Montpellier (3-5-2): Jonas Omlin; Pedro Mendes, Daniel Congre, Vitorino Hilton; Arnaud Souquet, Joris Chotard, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savernier, Ambrois Oyongo; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Lyon (3-5-2): Anthony Lopes; Joachim Andersen, Jason Denayer, Marcelo; Leo Dubois, Houssem Aouar, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwell Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction

With Aouar returning to the side, Lyon become an even stronger force to be reckoned with, as their ability to penetrate through the middle of the park receives a massive boost.

With a move to Barcelona reportedly looming large on the horizon, Memphis Depay's state of mind will be interetsing to see in this game, but Rudi Garcia's men should have enough ammunition to see off Montpellier, with or without Depay.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 Lyon