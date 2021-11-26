Montpellier vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de la Mosson as Montpellier play host to Lyon.

Montpellier are currently in 10th after a decent start to the season, while Lyon are one spot above them in 9th.

So which one of these sides will come out on top this weekend and push further into the top half?

Montpellier’s form has been largely solid this season as they have won five, drawn four and lost five of their opening games.

It’s worth noting that all five of their losses have all come at the hands of Ligue 1’s best sides, including a 2-0 defeat to Rennes last weekend.

Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have also produced some really strong showings - most notably their wins over high flyers Lens and Nice.

Lyon, meanwhile, have not reached their usual high standards thus far in the 2021-22 season.

Like their opponents this weekend, they’ve won five games, but aside from brief periods, haven’t hit top form, and their last match was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Fascinatingly, Montpellier and Lyon have the exact same goal tallies, with both sides having scored and conceded a total of 21 goals.

Montpellier vs Lyon Head-to-Head

In the 60 matches played historically between the two sides, Lyon have 29 wins to Montpellier's 17 victories. 14 games have ended in a draw.

Surprisingly, recent meetings between these sides favor Montpellier. They’ve lost just once to Lyon in their last six meetings and have beaten them on three occasions, including twice last season.

Montpellier form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Lyon form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Montpellier vs Lyon Team News

Montpellier

Key midfielder Teji Savanier has been suspended for the hosts, who also have two players out injured.

Injured: Pedro Mendes, Maxime Esteve

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Teji Savanier

Lyon

Tino Kadewere is suspended for Lyon, while a further four players are out injured.

Injured: Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tino Kadewere

Montpellier vs Lyon Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Matheus Thuler, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic; Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Stephy Mavididi; Sepe Elye Wahi; Valere Germain

Lyon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Jerome Boateng, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmieri; Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri; Moussa Dembele

Montpellier vs Lyon Prediction

On paper at least, Lyon should have the advantage here. They have a superior team to Montpelliers, who are also without their most creative outlet in Savanier.

However, Lyon’s league form has been patchy, Montpellier do have the talent to provide any side with problems.

Therefore, an entertaining draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-1 Lyon

Edited by Shardul Sant