Montpellier vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Montpellier lock horns with Marseille at the La Mosson Stadium on Saturday. Marseille have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Montpellier are in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Angers last weekend and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Marseille, on the other hand, have endured a turbulent season so far and are currently in sixth place in the league table. Les Olympiens have turned their fortunes around over the past month, however, and will be confident ahead of this match.

Montpellier vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have a good record against Montpellier and have won 18 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Montpellier, on the other hand, have managed only eight victories against Marseille and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Marseille. Montpellier struggled on the day and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Montpellier form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-D-D

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-W-L

Montpellier vs Marseille Team News

Montpellier have a strong squad. Image Source: France Football

Montpellier

Dimitri Bertaud is currently injured for Montpellier and will be unable to play a part in this match. Montpellier have been excellent this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Dimitri Bertaud

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Duje Caleta-Car served his suspension against Angers last weekend and is available for selection in this match. Marseille have a fully-fit squad and will need to name a strong team against Montpellier.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Marseille Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez; Jordan Amavi, Pol Lirola, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance, Dimitri Payet; Florian Thauvin, Arkadiusz Milik

Montpellier vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have excellent players in their ranks and have done justice to their potential in recent weeks. The likes of Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin have played pivotal roles for the French giants and will need to step up this weekend.

Montpellier have been impressive this season but will need to take it up a notch to stand a chance on Saturday. Marseille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Marseille

