Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain take on Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain have been inconsistent this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Strasbourg are in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side edged Bordeaux to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to be at its best in this match.

Paris Saint-Germian stunned Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week but will need to take it up a notch on the domestic front this month. The reigning champions are three points behind Lille at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a predictably excellent record against Strasbourg and have won eight games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Strasbourg have managed only one victory against Paris Saint-Germain and will need a miracle to win this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two French teams took place in December last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Strasbourg struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need a better performance this weekend.

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-L-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-W

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan is currently injured for Strasbourg and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Lebo Mothiba is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Mohamed Simakan

Doubtful: Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain have a depleted squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this match. Neymar picked up a late red card against Lille last weekend and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Mauro Icardi

Suspended: Neymar

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matz Sels; Stefan Mitrovic, Alexander Djiku, Lamine Kone; Anthony Caci, Dimitri Lienard, Ibrahima Sissoko, Frederic Guilbert; Adrien Thomasson, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria; Moise Kean

Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have not met expectations in Ligue 1 this season and have plenty of work to do to defend their crown. The reigning French champions have suffered two defeats in their last three games and cannot afford to drop more points this weekend.

Strasbourg are capable of pulling off an upset and will need to be at their best to stand a chance against the French champions. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

