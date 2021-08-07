Montpellier vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Marseille are back in action with their first Ligue 1 game of the new season this weekend as they take on Montpellier on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent over the past year and need to step up in this fixture.

Montpellier finished in eighth place in the Ligue 1 standings last season and will want to go a step further this year. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Metz last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Marseille, on the other hand, endured a tumultuous campaign last season but have improved steadily under Jorge Sampaoli. Les Phoceens have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Montpellier vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have a predictably good record against Montpellier and have won 18 games out of 35 matches played between the two teams. Montpellier have managed only eight victories against Marseille and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two French outfits took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams suffered defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Montpellier form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Marseille form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Montpellier vs Marseille Team News

Montpellier have a strong squad. Image Source: France Football

Montpellier

Jonas Omlin and Pedro Mendes are currently injured for Montpellier and will be unable to play a part in this match. Teji Savanier represented France at the Olympics and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jonas Omlin, Pedro Mendes

Suspended: Florent Mollet

Unavailable: Teji Savanier

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Alvaro Gonzalez is currently serving his suspension and will remain unavailable for selection. Arkadiusz Milik is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Montpellier.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Suspended: Alvaro Gonzalez

Unavailable: None

Montpellier vs Marseille Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dimitry Bertaud; Mihailo Ristic, Thuler, Mamdou Sakho, Arnaud Souquet; Jordan Ferri, Junior Sambia, Joris Chotard; Stephy Mavididi, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Duje Caleta-Car, Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba; Luis Henrique, Cengiz Under, Valentin Rongier, Matteo Guendouzi, Dimitri Payet; Konrad de la Fuente, Dario Benedetto

Montpellier vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have made a few important signings this summer and will be intent on Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Dimitri Payet and Konrad de la Fuente can be lethal on their day and will be intent on finding the back of the net this weekend.

Montpellier are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will want to step up on Sunday. Marseille are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 Marseille

