Montpellier vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2022

Sunday sees Montpellier taking on Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Mosson in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture for the visitors, as a defeat would almost certainly mean relegation.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have far less to play for. They’re sitting in 12th place, safe from the drop but far from European qualification. However, after a poor run of form, they’ll want to at least salvage some pride.

Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have won just once in their last nine matches, a 0-2 win over Bordeaux, and last weekend saw them thumped 5-2 by Lyon. They’re capable of greatness on their day, but their overall campaign has been racked by inconsistency.

Metz, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table with 24 points to their name. If they lose here – as they’ve done in five of their last six games – they can only match 17th placed Clermont on 33 points at best.

That seems unlikely, though, as Frederic Antonetti’s side have won just once in 2022, a 0-1 victory over Reims on January 16. Since then, not only have they failed to win, but they’ve only scored five goals.

Montpellier vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier have not actually beaten Metz at home since August 2014, losing three and drawing one of their four subsequent clashes at the Stade de la Mosson.

Both of these teams are on bad runs of form right now, with Montpellier on a winless run of five games and Metz on an even longer 13-game winless stretch.

Metz’s slide this season has been truly shocking, as they’ve conceded 60 goals – giving them Ligue 1’s fourth-worst defence. In contrast, last season they had the league’s best defence outside of the top six.

Montpellier’s top scorer Sepe Elye Wahi has nine Ligue 1 goals to his name, but his strike against Lyon last weekend was his first since March 20.

Summing up Metz’s woes in front of goal, their second-top scorer is Fabien Centonze, who usually plays at right wing-back. He has four goals to his name, and Metz have scored just 29 overall.

Montpellier vs Metz Prediction

Both of these teams have been in pretty terrible form in recent weeks, but due to Metz’s profligacy in front of goal, the home side have to be favoured to pick up a result here.

Montpellier are largely inconsistent, but the one thing they have done well this season is beat Ligue 1’s strugglers, and no team is struggling quite as badly as their visitors this weekend.

On their day, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side are more than capable of scoring goals, particularly against a weak defensive unit like Metz, and with the visitors struggling so badly in front of goal, it’s hard to see anything but a Montpellier win.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-0 Metz

Montpellier vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Montpellier

Tip 2 – Metz fail to score – YES (Metz have found the net in just five of their last 13 games)

Tip 3 – At least one red card in the game – YES (Both sides have had three players sent off across their last six games)

