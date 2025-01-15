Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Montpellier will invite Monaco to the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts have just two wins from 17 league games and are at the bottom of the league table with nine points. Les Monégasques have fared much better and are in third place with 31 points.

La Paillade are winless in their last seven games across all competitions, suffering five losses. They hosted Angers in their previous league outing last week and fell to a 3-1 loss. Teji Savanier had equalized in the 61st minute but they conceded twice after that to suffer their 12th loss of the season. Jordan Ferri and Boubakar Kouyaté were sent off in quick succession late in that match.

The visitors are winless in their three games in 2025, suffering two defeats. They got their year underway with a 1-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophée des Champions final. They met Nantes in Ligue 1 last week and were held to a 2-2 draw, thanks to second-half goals from Breel Embolo and Mohammed Salisu.

Trending

They played Reims in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Tuesday and were eliminated in the penalty shootout after the score ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Montpellier vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed 78 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with 47 wins. La Paillade have got the better of the Principality club 10 times and 21 games have ended in draws.

Les Monégasques secured a league double over the hosts last season, recording 2-0 wins in the home and away games.

Montpellier have suffered one loss in their last four Ligue 1 home games. Interestingly, they have scored and conceded eight goals apiece in these games.

Monaco have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in this fixture.

Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction

La Paillade are on a six-game winless streak in Ligue 1, failing to score in three games in that period. They have conceded 22 goals in nine home games in Ligue 1 this season and will look to improve upon that record.

Jean-Louis Gasset will have a lengthy absentee list for this match as Jordan Ferri and Boubakar Kouyaté are suspended while Othmane Maamma, Nikola Maksimovic, Junior Ndiaye, and Lucas Mincarelli are sidelined with injuries.

Les Rouge et Blanc have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Nonetheless, they have won their last two away games in this fixture while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form.

Maghnes Akliouche, George Ilenikhena, and Folarin Balogun are confirmed absentees while Aleksandr Golovin and Denis Zakaria face late fitness tests.

While both teams have endured a poor run of form, the visitors have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Monaco

Montpellier vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback