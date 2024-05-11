Montpellier vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Montpellier will invite Monaco to Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The visitors will look to seal the second spot in the league table with a win in this match while the hosts will look to move into the top 10.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings, recording four wins. Téji Savanier and Khalil Fayad were on the scoresheet last week, as they registered a 2-1 away win over Toulouse. Savanier was sent off in the second half.

After suffering their first loss in nine games last month, they bounced back with a win last week. Wissam Ben Yedder's brace and goals from Breel Embolo and Takumi Minamino helped them to a 4-1 home triumph over Clermont Foot.

Montpellier vs Monaco Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 73 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the Principality club have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 43 wins. The hosts have 10 wins while 20 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, both teams have two wins each in their last four meetings, including a 2-0 home win for Monaco in the reverse fixture.

Montpellier form guide (Ligue 1): W-D-W-D-W

Monaco form guide (Ligue 1): W-L-W-W-W

Montpellier vs Monaco Team News

Montpellier

Benjamin Lecomte and Axel Gueguin are sidelined with injuries while Wahbi Khazri, Tanguy Coulibaly, and Kiki Kouyaté are doubts. Arnaud Nordin, Lucas Mincarelli, and Téji Savanier are suspended for this match.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte, Axel Gueguin

Doubtful: Wahbi Khazri, Tanguy Coulibaly, Kiki Kouyaté

Suspended: Arnaud Nordin, Lucas Mincarelli,Téji Savanier

Monaco

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visitors, with Ismail Jakobs, Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin currently sidelined. Takumi Minamino will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Ismail Jakobs, Denis Zakaria, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Takumi Minamino

Montpellier vs Monaco Predicted XI

Montpellier Predicted XI (5-3-2): Dimitry Bertaud; Becir Omeragic, Modibo Sagnan, Christopher Jullien, Issiaga Sylla, Silvan Hefti; Léo Leroy, Jordan Ferri, Khalil Fayad; Mousa Tamari, Akor Adams

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Radoslaw Majecki; Vanderson, Wilfried Singo, Thilo Kehrer, Krepin Diatta; Maghnes Akliouche, Mohamed Camara, Youssouf Fofana, Eliesse Ben Seghir; Folarin Balogun, Wissam Ben Yedder

Montpellier vs Monaco Prediction

La Paillade have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in their last six games, recording four wins. They have just two wins in their last 12 home games in Ligue 1, which is a cause for concern.

Les Monégasques have won five of their last six league outings, scoring 15 goals, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have won five of their last six away games, scoring 16 goals, and are strong favorites.

While both teams have enjoyed a good run of form recently, considering the lengthy absentee list for the home team, Monaco are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Monaco