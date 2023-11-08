Montpellier vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023 

Montpellier will host Nice at the Stade de la Mosson on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their last league outing and could have no complaints about the result after being second-best for most parts of the game.

Montpellier sit 13th in the league table with just 11 points from 10 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this Friday.

Nice, meanwhile, are enjoying a remarkable season and are making an early push for their first league title in over six decades. They beat Stade Rennais 2-0 in a tense clash at the Allianz Riviera last weekend, with Jeremie Boga scoring the game's opener before a late own goal from Steve Mandanda helped wrap up the points for Francesco Farioli's men.

The visitors sit atop the Ligue 1 standings with 25 points from 11 games. They are one point above second-placed PSG and will be looking to widen that gap with a win this weekend.

Montpellier vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Montpellier and Nice. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Nice have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season with a goal concession tally of four.

Only one of Montpellier's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Montpellier vs Nice Prediction

Montpellier have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last eight. They have lost just one of their four games at the Stade de la Mosson this season and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Nice, on the other hand, have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 14 Ligue 1 outings. They have won their last four away matches and should extend that streak this Friday.

Prediction: Montpellier 0-1 Nice

Montpellier vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nice to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)