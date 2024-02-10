Montpellier vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Olympique Lyon are in search of a third consecutive victory when they travel to the Stade de la Mosson to take on Montpellier in round 21 of the Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Having picked up a 4-1 victory in August’s reverse fixture, Michel Der Zakarian’s men will head into the weekend looking to complete the league double over the visitors and end their winless run.

Montpellier were dumped out of the Coupe de France on Wednesday when they suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of OGC Nice.

This defeat added to their struggles in Ligue 1, where they are currently on a four-game winless run, losing twice and picking up two draws since December’s 1-0 victory over Metz.

With 19 points from 20 matches, Montpellier are currently 15th in the Ligue 1 table, level on points with Nantes and Sunday’s visitors Lyon.

Elsewhere, Olympique Lyon booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France last time out courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Lille.

Pierre Sage’s side have now won three of their last four matches, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Olympique Marseille in the league on February 4.

However, Lyon have struggled for results on the road, where they have lost three of their last four matches since the start of December.

Montpellier vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 40 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Montpellier have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Olympique Lyon have won four of their last five matches against Der Zakarian’s men, with a 4-1 loss on August 19 being the exception.

Montpellier are currently on a run of seven consecutive home games without a win, losing twice and picking up five draws and since October’s 3-0 victory over Toulouse.

Lyon have won all but one of their last four away matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Montpellier vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Montpellier and Olympique Lyon head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Sage’s men winning their last two matches. We predict Lyon will pick up where they left off against Lille and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 Olympique Lyon

Montpellier vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven clashes)