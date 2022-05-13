Montpellier vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this season as Mauricio Pochettino's PSG lock horns with an impressive Montpellier outfit at the La Mosson Stadium on Saturday.

Montpellier vs PSG Preview

Montpellier are currently in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have slumped after a fairly impressive start to their campaign. The home side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Clermont Foot last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have already reclaimed their Ligue 1 title from Lille. The Parisians were held to a 2-2 draw by a determined Troyes side in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Montpellier vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive recent record against Montpellier and have won 17 of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's eight victories.

Montpellier have lost seven of their last eight games against PSG in Ligue 1 - as many defeats as they suffered in their first 23 matches in this fixture since the turn of the century.

Montpellier have lost their last two home games against PSG in Ligue 1 and have never suffered three such defeats on the trot in the competition.

Montpellier have managed 12 points in Ligue 1 in 2022 - only Bordeaux have been in worse form in the league this year.

PSG have failed to win 12 Ligue 1 matches this season - their poorest record in this regard in the competition in eight years.

PSG have won only two matches after they have mathematically won the Ligue 1 title, with their previous victory coming in 2019.

Montpellier vs PSG Prediction

PSG have managed only two points from their last two league games and have already won the Ligue 1 title this year. The Parisians have an excellent squad and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Montpellier can pack a punch on their day but have struggled since the turn of the year. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to manage three points from this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 PSG

Montpellier vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

