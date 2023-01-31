Montpellier vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Montpellier lock horns with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG outfit in an important clash at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday.

Montpellier vs PSG Preview

Montpellier are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side defeated Auxerre by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have endured a slump in recent weeks. The Parisian giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Reims in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Montpellier vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against Montpellier and have won 19 of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Montpellier's eight victories.

Montpellier have lost nine of their last 10 matches against PSG in Ligue 1 and have suffered defeat in each of their last seven such games in the competition.

Montpellier have lost their last three Ligue 1 games against PSG at the Stade de la Mosson and have conceded at least three goals in each of these matches.

Montpellier won their previous game against Auxerre in Ligue 1 and could secure consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since August 2022.

Since the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup, PSG are in 11th place in the league table with only seven points.

PSG have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games and have not lost three such matches at the start of a calendar year since 2001.

Montpellier vs PSG Prediction

PSG are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do to keep their place at the top of the league table. The likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi are yet to hit their stride after the World Cup and will need to step up in this fixture.

Montpellier have troubled the Parisians in the past but have issues of their own to address going into this match. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-3 PSG

Montpellier vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

