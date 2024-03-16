Montpellier vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Montpellier will entertain league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Mosson in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last week, as Téji Savanier's 42nd-minute penalty helped them register a 2-1 away win over Nice after Jean-Clair Todibo's own goal gave them the lead in the 10th minute. They moved to 13th place in the league table and they now have a three-point lead over 17th-placed Metz.

The hosts also met Nice on Wednesday, recording a 3-1 home win in the Coupe de France quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappé scored in the 14th minute while Fabián Ruiz and Lucas Beraldo scored in the first and second halves respectively. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Brest in a top-of-the-table clash last week.

Montpellier vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 74 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with wins in half of these meetings, 37. The hosts have 17 wins to their name and 20 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a 10-game winning streak against the hosts, scoring at least three goals in eight games.

Interestingly, the visitors have played three consecutive draws in Ligue 1 and have drawn four of their eight league games in 2024.

Montpellier have just one win in their last 10 home games in all competitions, with six games ending in draws.

PSG are on a 23-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording 16 wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away meetings against the hosts, scoring 15 goals.

The visitors have won six of their seven away games across all competitions in 2024, keeping four clean sheets.

Montpellier vs PSG Prediction

La Paillade are unbeaten in their last two league outings, scoring two goals apiece. They have won two of their last four league games after going winless in their first four league games of 2024. They have won just one of their last 14 league meetings against the capital club, which is cause for concern.

Mousa Tamari is nursing an illness at the moment and faces a late fitness test. Silvan Hefti was subbed off early in the first half against Nice last week and is a doubt.

Les Parisiens have enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games in Ligue 1 this season. They have played three consecutive draws in Ligue 1 and will look to return to winning ways. They have won their last 10 meetings against the hosts, scoring 34 goals, and are strong favorites.

Manager Luis Enrique does not have any fresh absences for the match. Marquinhos and Marco Asensio are doubtful while Achraf Hakimi should return to the starting XI after being an unused substitute against Nice in the Coupe de France.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, PSG are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Montpellier 1-2 PSG

Montpellier vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes