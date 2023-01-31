The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Montpellier lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important encounter at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Montpellier vs PSG Preview

Montpellier are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of the Ligue 1 campaign. The hosts defeated Auxerre by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings but have stuttered on multiple occasions after the World Cup. The Parisians have been surprisingly poor over the past month and were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by an inspired Reims outfit in their previous game.

Montpellier vs PSG Team News

Montpellier

Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Beni Makouana is struggling with his fitness and might not be able to start this match.

Theo Sainte-Luce, Dimitry Bertaud, and Pedro Mendes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Theo Sainte-Luce, Dimitry Bertaud, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: Beni Makouana

Suspended: Elye Wahi, Wahbi Khazri

PSG have a few issues to address going into this game

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe is recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this match. Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are also carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked this week.

Marco Verratti was sent off against Reims over the weekend and will not be included in the squad. Vitinha, Danilo Pereira, and Renato Sanches are set to take their places in PSG's midfield.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes

Suspended: Marco Verratti

At what time does the match between Montpellier and PSG kick off?

India: 1st February 2023, at 1:30 AM

USA: 1st February 2023, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 1st February 2023, at 9 PM

Where and how to watch Montpellier vs PSG on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Montpellier vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio Cinema

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

