The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Montpellier lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important encounter at the Stade de la Mosson on Wednesday. Both teams have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.
Montpellier vs PSG Preview
Montpellier are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of the Ligue 1 campaign. The hosts defeated Auxerre by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will need to play out of their skins to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings but have stuttered on multiple occasions after the World Cup. The Parisians have been surprisingly poor over the past month and were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by an inspired Reims outfit in their previous game.
Montpellier vs PSG Team News
Montpellier
Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri are serving suspensions at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Beni Makouana is struggling with his fitness and might not be able to start this match.
Theo Sainte-Luce, Dimitry Bertaud, and Pedro Mendes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.
Injured: Theo Sainte-Luce, Dimitry Bertaud, Pedro Mendes
Doubtful: Beni Makouana
Suspended: Elye Wahi, Wahbi Khazri
PSG
Presnel Kimpembe is recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this match. Nordi Mukiele and Nuno Mendes are also carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked this week.
Marco Verratti was sent off against Reims over the weekend and will not be included in the squad. Vitinha, Danilo Pereira, and Renato Sanches are set to take their places in PSG's midfield.
Injured: Presnel Kimpembe
Doubtful: Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes
Suspended: Marco Verratti
At what time does the match between Montpellier and PSG kick off?
India: 1st February 2023, at 1:30 AM
USA: 1st February 2023, at 4 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 3 PM (Central Standard Time), 1 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 1st February 2023, at 9 PM
Where and how to watch Montpellier vs PSG on TV?
India: Sports18
USA: beIN Sports
UK: BT Sport 2
How to watch live streaming of Montpellier vs PSG?
India: Voot Select, Jio Cinema
USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV
UK: BT Sport