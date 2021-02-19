Montpellier vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Action continues in Ligue 1 this Sunday, with Montpellier hosting Rennes in the day’s earliest kick-off.

This is a big game for both sides. Rennes are chasing European qualification and are in fifth place, while Montpellier are slightly below them in ninth.

However, with Montpellier’s recent resurgence, Michel Der Zakarian’s side will believe that they can pull off a win and draw level with Rennes.

Montpellier vs Rennes Head-to-Head

After a horrendous run that saw them go nine games without a win, Montpellier appear to have turned their form around in recent weeks.

They’ve won their last two Ligue 1 matches, defeating title contenders Lyon in impressive fashion last weekend. Considering their Coupe de France win over Strasbourg, they’re now on a three-game winning streak.

Montpellier have always been dangerous in front of goal – their total of 41 scored is only bettered by the top four. Now that they seem to have tightened their defense up, they could rise up the table again.

Meanwhile, Rennes are in fifth place and may still have a shot at European qualification for next season.

However, Julien Stephan’s side have been on a downward slide recently. Their current winless run of five games is their worst of the season.

Even more worryingly, Rennes have struggled in front of goal, scoring just once in their last four league games.

However, Rennes will be buoyed by the fact that they’ve won their last three games against Montpellier, including a 2-1 victory in August.

Montpellier form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Rennes form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Montpellier vs Rennes Team News

Montpellier vs Rennes Team News

Montpellier

Montpellier have had a big blow with the news that top scorer Andy Delort will miss out on this game. He was substituted following an injury against Lyon last weekend. Ambroise Oyongo is also a doubt for this one.

Injured: Andy Delort

Doubtful: Ambroise Oyongo

Suspended: None

Rennes

Rennes have three injury concerns for this match. Clement Grenier and Flavien Tait are definitely out, while Romain Del Castillo's involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Clement Grenier, Flavien Tait

Doubtful: Romain Del Castillo

Suspended: None

Montpellier vs Rennes Predicted XI

Montpellier predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Teji Savanier, Gaetan Laborde, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi

Rennes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Romain Salin, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Faitout Maouassa, Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Doku, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Serhou Guirassy

Montpellier vs Rennes Prediction

Current league places would suggest that Rennes are favorites here, but the opposite might be true.

Rennes looked bereft of attacking quality in their last game, and their struggles in front of goal mean that Montpellier will be full of confidence.

After defeating Lyon last weekend, this could be their chance for a third big win in a row.

Prediction: Montpellier 2-1 Rennes