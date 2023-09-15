Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Montreal Impact will play host to Chicago Fire at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire Preview

With six matchdays to spare, the 2023 Major League Soccer season is taking a definite shape. FC Cincinnati are edging closer to sealing the overall top spot while Colorado Rapids could finish in the basement. Placed 16th with 35 points on the board, Montreal Impact are eying a top-10 finish.

Le CFM may not be able to replicate their success of last season when they finished second in the Eastern Conference and third overall. The Canadian side also qualified for the playoffs, reaching the semifinals. However, with 18 points still up for grabs, Montreal could push for the top three to earn qualification for the playoffs.

Chicago Fire will seek to address a poor run of results once more as they head to Montreal to fight their way out of their slump. The visitors have endured a six-game losing streak, conceding 13 goals against two. They sit 22nd with 32 points following eight wins, eight draws, and 11 defeats in 28 matches.

The Fire emerged victorious (3-0) in their previous clash, but their last visit to Stade Saputo ended in a 3-2 defeat. Chicago Fire face the spectre of winding up with a dismal campaign as in 2022, when they finished in 24th place and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Their away record is unexciting as well.

Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Montreal have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Chicago.

Montreal have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Montreal have won four times and drawn once in their last five home clashes with Chicago.

Chicago have won once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

Montreal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Chicago have lost all five.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois has been impactful in Montreal’s campaign, boasting 10 clean sheets. Chinonso Offor and Mathieu Choiniere have netted four times each for the home side.

Chicago's Victore Bazerra and Chris Mueller are sidelined with injuries. Kei Kamara (five goals) and Maren Haile Selassie (four goals and three assists) are ambitious strikers who could disrupt any side.

Montreal come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 3-1 Chicago Fire

Montreal Impact vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chicago Fire to score - Yes