Montreal vs Toronto prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

CF Montreal welcome arch-rivals Toronto FC to Saputo Stadium for the MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Friday.

The hosts are currently placed sixth in the league standings and have played two back-to-back draws. They conceded a goal in the 87th minute in their previous outing, which was Philadelphia Union's only shot on target as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Toronto FC find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have lost three games in a row and in their previous outing conceded three first-half goals against Inter Miami as they suffered a 3-1 away loss.

Montreal vs Toronto Head-to-Head

This will be the 51st edition of the Canadian Classique. In their 50 meetings so far, Toronto hold the upper hand. With 25 wins, they have been dominant in half of their encounters with the hosts.

Montreal have been able to record 16 wins while nine games have ended in draws. They have been evenly matched in their last 14 meetings, with seven wins for each side.

They last squared off in the opening fixture of the season at DRV PNK Stadium. The six-goal thriller ended in a 4-2 win for Montreal.

Montreal form guide (MLS): D-D-W-L-D

Toronto form guide (MLS): L-L-L-D-L

Montreal vs Toronto Team News

Montreal

Ballou Tabla, Romell Quioto, Lassi Lappalainen and Ahmed Hamdi continue to be on the sidelines with injuries. Mason Toye is expected to undergo shoulder surgery next week and will be ruled out for a substantial period.

Róbert Thorkelsson's wait for an MLS debut continues as he recently underwent surgery and has been ruled out for at least three months. Rudy Camacho returns to the squad having served a one-game suspension last time around.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Romell Quioto, Mason Toye, Róbert Thorkelsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto

The visiting side have a few absentees of their own for this trip as Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue and Dom Dwyer remain sidelined with injuries.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Erickson Gallardo have also been ruled out with unknown ailments.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: Dom Dwyer, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Erickson Gallardo

Suspended: None

Montreal vs Toronto Predicted XI

Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Aljaz Struna; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Emanuel Maciel, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Joaquin Torres; Bjørn Johnsen

Toronto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Yeferson Soteldo, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins

Montreal vs Toronto Prediction

Though the two sides have been evenly matched in their recent meetings, Toronto's current form has been poor. Toronto have let in 44 goals in 21 games, indicating that a win could be on the cards for the hosts.

Montreal have scored just two more goals than the visiting side but they have been solid defensively and should be able to claim the bragging rights in this derby match.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Toronto

