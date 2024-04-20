Monza vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Monza take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Brianteo on Sunday.

Monza vs Atalanta Preview

Monza are in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Dea suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Monza vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a flawless recent record against Monza and have won the last five matches that have been played out between the two teams in all competitions. Monza are yet to win an official game against Atalanta.

Atalanta are currently the only team to have a perfect record against Monza in the Serie A and have won all three Serie A matches played between the two teams, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Monza have won only one of their last 10 matches against Atalanta in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 scoreline in 1999.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against teams from Lombardy in the Serie A, Monza won their most recent such game with a 4-2 result against AC Milan in February this year.

Monza have lost two of their last three matches in Serie A.

Monza vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. La Dea have an excellent recent record in this fixture and can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Monza have exceeded expectations this season and have nothing to lose going into this game. Atalanta are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Monza 2-3 Atalanta

Monza vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gianluca Scamacca to score - Yes