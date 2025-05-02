Monza vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Monza will host Atalanta at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a woeful season and will be relegated from the top flight should they fail to win this weekend as they sit rock-bottom in the table, 12 points away from safety with four games left to play.
They were beaten 2-0 by 10-man Juventus last time out, finding themselves two goals down after just 33 minutes before a red card to Kenan Yildiz late in the first half gave the Biancorossi a route back into the game, which they failed to capitalize on.
Atalanta have had an overall solid season despite their recent struggles and are on course to secure Champions League football for a second straight campaign. They were held to a 1-1 draw on home turf by relegation-threatened Lecce last weekend, falling to a penalty kick at the half-hour mark before the league's top scorer Mateo Retegui rescued a point for the Bergamo outfit from the spot in the second half.
The visitors sit third in the table with 65 points and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend.
Monza vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 28 meetings between the two teams. Monza have won six of those games while Atalanta have won 13 times with their other nine contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2000.
- I Biancorossi have the second-worst offensive and defensive records in the Italian top flight this season with 25 goals scored and 69 conceded.
- La Dea, meanwhile, have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the division this term with 67 goals scored and 37 conceded.
Monza vs Atalanta Prediction
Monza have lost their last five games on the bounce and have won just two of 34 league games this season. They have the worst home record in Serie A this season and will be desperate for a positive result in their penultimate home game of the campaign.
Atalanta, meanwhile, have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games. They have the best away record in the division and should reflect that here.
Prediction: Monza 0-2 Atalanta
Monza vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)