Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Monza will welcome Inter Milan to Stadio Comunale Brianteo in a friendly on Tuesday. The hosts will conclude their preseason with this match while Inter will play Olympiacos later this week.

The Brianzoli suffered their first loss of the preseason last week as they fell to a narrow 2-1 loss against Atalanta. Samuele Birindelli gave them the lead in the 14th minute, with captain Matteo Pessina picking up the assist. Giorgio Scalvini leveled the score in the 69th minute while Charles De Ketelaere scored the winner in the 82nd minute.

The visitors got their preseason underway with a 7-2 win over their U23 side earlier this month and overcame Monaco 2-1 last week. They conceded in the second minute, and second-half goals from Lautaro Martínez and Ange-Yoan Bonny helped them complete their comeback.

Monza vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 14 times in all competitions. As expected, Inter have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. The Brianzoli have two wins and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2020, and Inter recorded a 1-0 home win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in this fixture, recording three wins.

The Brianzoli's two wins against Inter have both been registered away from home.

Three of the seven meetings between the two teams in the 21st century have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in three of their five friendlies thus far.

The visitors played one game at Stadio Brianteo in the 2024 preseason and suffered a 2-0 loss to Al Ittihad.

Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction

The Brianzoli fell to a narrow 2-1 loss to Atalanta last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have never registered a win at home against Inter. They have scored at least one goal in five of their last six meetings against the visitors and will look to find the back of the net here.

The Nerazzurri have scored nine goals in two friendly games this month and will look to continue that form here. They were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, though the away game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have been the dominant side in meetings against Monza and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Inter Milan

Monza vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

