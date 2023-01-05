Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Monza will entertain Inter Milan at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts resumed their league campaign following a seven-week hiatus with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on Wednesday (January 4). Arthur Cabral gave Fiorentina the lead in the 19th minute before Carlos Augusto equalised in the 61st to earn a point for 15th-placed Monza.

Inter, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign with an impressive 1-0 win over league leaders Napoli. Edin Dzeko scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute.

It was the Nerazzurri's third win in a row in Serie A and more importantly, they inflicted Napoli's first defeat of the league campaign. That reduced the gap between the two teams to eight points in the standings.

Lega Serie A



#InterNapoli The goal all the Nerazzurri are talking about, courtesy of Džeko

Monza vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for just the eighth time and will meet for the first time in Serie A. As expected, Inter have dominated proceedings, winning five of their seven meetings in Coppa Italia.

The hosts have beat Inter just once, while one game has been drawn.

They last met in the second round of the Coppa Italia in the 1990-91 edition, with Inter winning both legs.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 25 league meetings against newly promoted teams in Serie A, winning 22 games, while three games have ended in draws.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the league, scoring 35 times in 16 games.

Monza have scored 17 goals in 16 games, which is the fourth-worst attacking record in the competition.

Only first-placed Napoli (13) have won more games in the league than Inter (11).

Only 18th-placed Sampdoria (11) and last-placed Verona (12) have lost more games than the hosts (9) this term in Serie A.

Monza vs Inter Milan Prediction

I Biancorossi have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games in Serie A. Four of their five wins have come at home.

Inter



#ForzaInter Let's relive the best moments of our first victory of 2023

Inter, meanwhile, have won seven of their last eight league games. Considering their form in recent meetings against Monza, the Nerazzurri should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Inter Milan

Monza vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Inter to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Edin Dzeko to score any time - Yes

