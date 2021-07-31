Monza vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Juventus continue their preparations for the 2021-22 club season with another friendly game against Serie B side Monza at the Stadio Brianteo on Saturday.

The Bianconeri beat Cesena 3-1 in their first warm-up match last week, as Koni De Winter, Weston McKennie and Matias Soule scored for the former Italian champions.

It also marked a victorious return for Massimiliano Allegri, who oversaw the first game of his second tenure.

Having guided the side to 11 titles in five years during his first term, including the Serie A crown in each of them, the Italian coach was brought in to restore the Old Lady to its former glory.

Meanwhile, their counterparts from the second division have also had a good pre-season so far, winning all three of their friendly games with a combined score of 22-0.

Monza vs Juventus Head-To-Head

As Monza have never reached Serie A, the sides have never clashed before in an official game.

Even when the Bianconeri were relegated to Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal, the Biancorossi were further down the Italian football tier.

Monza Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W

Monza vs Juventus Team News

Monza

Mirko Maric, who's scored eight goals in two friendlies, might come into the side once again after being rested in the last match against Pro Sesto.

Head coach Giovanni Stroppa has of course rotated his squad several times during these unofficial games, so he might follow suit again on Saturday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cristiano Ronaldo is already in good physical condition, Also in yesterday’s training CR7 dispensed smiles, happy to be back to work, and found a good understanding with Dejan Kulusevski: it will probably a CR7- Kulusevski duo leads the attack against Monza.



[@tuttosport] pic.twitter.com/w5Y0BXp0WY — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) July 30, 2021

Juventus

Star man Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training and, according to a few sources, is likely to start on Saturday. Dejan Kulusevski is also expected to feature.

Paulo Dybala may not take part in the game despite resuming training as Allegri is rumored to be resting him for the Joan Gamper match against Barcelona next week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Monza vs Juventus Predicted XI

Monza (4-3-3): Michele Di Gregorio; Mario Sampirisi, Giuseppe Bellusci, Lorenzo Pirola, Marco D'Alessandro; Alessandro Di Munno, Antonino Barilla, Jose Machin; Carlos Augusto, Andrea Colpani, Mirko Maric.

Juventus (4-3-3): Mattia Perin; Koni De Winter, Radu Dragusin, Daniel Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Weston McKennie, Fabio Miretti, Filippo Ranocchia, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix Correia.

Monza vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus might not be at full-strength yet but they still have enough quality to see this one through.

With Ronaldo likely to start, expect plenty of goals and a comfortable win for Juve.

Prediction: Monza 0-4 Juventus

Edited by Peter P