Monza vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Monza will entertain Juventus at the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have endured a poor run in their first Serie A campaign, as they are winless after six games. Their lone point came in a 1-1 draw against Lecce last time around, which snapped their five-game losing streak. Nevertheless, Monza are in last place in the standings.

Juventus, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league this term. They have endured a slow start to their campaign and with just two wins in six games. The Bianconeri are in eighth place in the standings, four points behind league leaders Napoli.

They have played out draws in their last two league games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Salernitana in their previous league outing, with Leonardo Bonucci scoring the equaliser in the third minute of added time.

Arkadiusz Milik had a late winner ruled out by VAR and was sent off for a second yellow card for his wild celebration. Juventus' winless run continued in the UEFA Champions League, where they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Benfica.

Monza vs Juventus Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just four times, with all meetings taking place in the Coppa Italia. The visitors are undefeated against Monza, winning two and drawing one.

They last met in the 1986-87 Coppa Italia third round at the Stadio Brianteo, which the Bianconeri won by a solitary goal.

Monza form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Juventus form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Monza vs Juventus Team News

Monza

Andrea Petagna was left out of the squad against Lecce after an alleged altercation with Giovanni Stroppa. Stroppa was let go on Tuesday, so Petagna might be back.

Andrea Ranocchia, Marco D’Alessandro and Andrea Carboni remain sidelined with injury and will return after the international break.

Injured: Andrea Ranocchia, Andrea Carboni, Marco D'Alessandro

Doubtful: Andrea Petagna

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus

Kaio Jorge is a long-term absentee, while Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are also confirmed absentees for thus game. Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, and Adrien Rabiot will undergo late fitness tests for the trip to Monza. Cuadrado and Arkadiusz Milik are suspended after seeing red against Salernitana.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot

Suspended: Cuadrado, Arkadiusz Milik

Unavailable: None

Monza vs Juventus Predicted XIs

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio; Marlon, Pablo Marí, Armando Izzo; Samuele Birindelli, Matteo Pessina, Nicolo Rovella, Stefano Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Dany Mota, Gianluca Caprari

Juventus (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Gleison Bremer; Mattia De Sciglio, Leandro Paredes, Weston McKennie, Moise Kean, Filip Kostic; Dusan Vlahovic, Ángel Di María

Monza vs Juventus Prediction

Monza picked up their first point of the season in their previous outing and will look to build on that performance. They will play for the first time under new coach Raffaele Palladino, which might impact their performance.

Juventus are struggling at the moment. While they are expected to maintain their undefeated run against Monza, given their form, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Juventus

