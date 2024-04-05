Monza vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024

Monza will host Napoli at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing a top-half league finish. They were beaten 1-0 by Torino in their last match, falling to a penalty kick midway through the second half before a red card to team captain Matteo Pessina minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Monza sit mid-table in 11th place with 42 points from 30 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Napoli have endured a grossly disappointing title-defending campaign and are falling behind in the race for continental football as the season approaches its end. They were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in their last match and had presentable chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert as they fell to their first defeat against the Bergamo outfit since December 2021.

The visitors sit eighth in the Serie A standings with 45 points picked up so far and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Sunday.

Monza vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Monza and Napoli. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won five times.

There have been seven draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

Monza have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Napoli have picked up 23 points on the road in the league this season, the fourth-highest in the competition so far.

Monza vs Napoli Prediction

Monza's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Napoli have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 10. They have won just once on the road since last November and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monza 1-0 Napoli

Monza vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Napoli's last five away league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)