Newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli are back in action on Sunday (May 14) when they take on Monza at the Stadio Brianteo. Both sides head into the weekend unbeaten in six outings and will look to maintain this fine run of form.

Monza maintained their quest for a top-half finish, as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico last Sunday. That followed a 1-1 draw with AS Roma on May 3, which snapped their run of three consecutive wins.

With 46 points from 34 games, Raffaele Palladino’s men are tenth in Serie A, level on points with Torino, Udinese and Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Napoli returned to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the first time as league champions last Sunday, beating Fiorentina 1-0. Luciano Spalletti’s side are unbeaten in six games across competitions, claiming two wins and four draws.

That includes a 1-1 draw with Udinese on May 4, which sealed their first league title in over three decades. Napoli have picked 26 wins and five draws in 34 games.

Monza vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with their first coming in August’s reverse, when Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win.

Monza are unbeaten in six outings, winning thrice since a home defeat to Lazio in April.

Napoli have also gone six games without defeat across competitions since a 1-0 UEFA Champions League loss to AC Milan on April 12.

Spalletti hold the division’s best record on the road, picking up 14 wins and 44 points from 17 games.

The Serie A champions-elect have won all but one of their last nine away games since the first week of January, with a 1-1 draw with Udinese on May 5 being the exception.

Monza vs Napoli Prediction

While Monza will look to maintain their fine run of results, they face the daunting challenge of taking a spirited Napoli side who have been near impenetrable away from home.

With the joy of clinching the title still in the air, Spalletti’s side will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence and should come out on top at the Stadio Brianteo.

Prediction: Monza 0-2 Napoli

Monza vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Napoli’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Monza and Napoli’s last six respective outings.)

