Monza vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Monza welcome Parma to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have won two of 28 games and are bottom of the standings with 14 points while Parma have five wins and are 17th with 24 points.

Monza are winless in eight games, losing seven. They returned to goalscoring ways after three games last week in a 3-2 loss at leaders Inter Milan. Samuele Birindelli and Keita Baldé Diao scored in the first half in a losing effort.

Parma, meanwhile, have won one of 10 games in 2025. After a 1-0 loss at Udinese this month, they drew 2-2 at home to Torino. Substitutes Mateo Pellegrino bagged a brace, helping Crociati level the scores twice.

Monza vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 38 times across competitions, with Monza leading 14-9.

Parma extended their unbeaten streak in the fixture to eight games in December with a 2-1 home win.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded 48 times in 28 games.

Monza haven't scored in three home games, losing two.

Parma are winless in seven away games, losing four on the trot.

Monza have the joint second-worst goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 23 goals, including 13 at home.

Monza vs Parma Prediction

Monza are winless in eight games, failing to score in five. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture but have drawn the last three. They have won one of their last 18 home games.

Roberto Gagliardini, Luca Caldirola, Stefano Sensi and Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro are injured, while Andrea Carboni's involvement is doubtful.

Parma, meanwhile, have scored twice in two of their last three games. They have lost six of their last seven away games.

Alessandro Vogliacco and Simon Sohm were booked last week and are suspended. Alessandro Circati, Yordan Osorio, Valentin Mihăilă, Milan Đurić and Gabriel Charpentier are injured.

Considering the current form of both teams and goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Parma

Monza vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

