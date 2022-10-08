Monza vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Monza will host Spezia at the Brianteo Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (October 9), looking for their third league win in a row.
After starting their debut top-flight campaign with five defeats, the Biancorossi are unbeaten in their last three, including two wins from their two most recent outings.
The minnows from Lombardy beat Juventus 1-0 for one of the biggest upsets of the season and their first top-flight victory. That was followed by a 3-0 win over bottom-dwellers Sampdoria as Monza added more wind to their sails.
It's also worth noting that both their wins came under new manager Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Giovanni Stroppa at the helm following a disastrous start to their campaign.
Spezia, in their third consecutive Serie A campaign, have won only twice from their opening eight games thus far. They have accrued just a point more than Monza to sit in 12th position in the standings.
Monza vs Spezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first competitive meeting between Spezia and Monza, who never met in any Italian competition before, including Serie B and the Coppa Italia
- After winning their last two games without conceding, Monza could become the first promoted side to win three Serie A games in a row without conceding since Palermo in 2004.
- Raffaele Palladino could become the first manager of a newly promoted team to win his first three games in charge in Serie A's three-points era
- Only Sampdoria (19) have won more games than Spezia (15) in Serie A in 2022.
- Only Salernitana (49) have conceded more goals than the Eagles (47) in the league this year.
Monza vs Spezia Prediction
Monza were set for a relegation scramble till their upturn in form pulled them out of the bottom three following back-to-back wins.
On both occasions, the Biancorossi delivered a defensive masterclass to keep their opponents at bay, and Spezia too may have to grind it out against the league debutants.
The Aquile picked up their first win of the season over Sampdoria, only for Lazio to hand them a shellacking in the next outing and spoil their momentum.
Monza are flying high right now, so it's difficult not to see them prevailing once more against a stuttering Spezia side.
Prediction: Monza 2-1 Spezia
Monza vs Spezia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Monza
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
