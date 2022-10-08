Monza vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Monza will host Spezia at the Brianteo Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (October 9), looking for their third league win in a row.

After starting their debut top-flight campaign with five defeats, the Biancorossi are unbeaten in their last three, including two wins from their two most recent outings.

The minnows from Lombardy beat Juventus 1-0 for one of the biggest upsets of the season and their first top-flight victory. That was followed by a 3-0 win over bottom-dwellers Sampdoria as Monza added more wind to their sails.

Soy Calcio @SoyCalcio_ El Monza desde que llegó Palladino (38 años) al banquillo:



1-0 vs Juventus

0-3 vs Sampdoria El Monza desde que llegó Palladino (38 años) al banquillo:1-0 vs Juventus0-3 vs Sampdoria 🔴 El Monza desde que llegó Palladino (38 años) al banquillo:✅ 1-0 vs Juventus✅ 0-3 vs Sampdoria https://t.co/qK92D1pZcU

It's also worth noting that both their wins came under new manager Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Giovanni Stroppa at the helm following a disastrous start to their campaign.

Spezia, in their third consecutive Serie A campaign, have won only twice from their opening eight games thus far. They have accrued just a point more than Monza to sit in 12th position in the standings.

Monza vs Spezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between Spezia and Monza, who never met in any Italian competition before, including Serie B and the Coppa Italia

After winning their last two games without conceding, Monza could become the first promoted side to win three Serie A games in a row without conceding since Palermo in 2004.

Raffaele Palladino could become the first manager of a newly promoted team to win his first three games in charge in Serie A's three-points era

Only Sampdoria (19) have won more games than Spezia (15) in Serie A in 2022.

Only Salernitana (49) have conceded more goals than the Eagles (47) in the league this year.

Monza vs Spezia Prediction

Monza were set for a relegation scramble till their upturn in form pulled them out of the bottom three following back-to-back wins.

On both occasions, the Biancorossi delivered a defensive masterclass to keep their opponents at bay, and Spezia too may have to grind it out against the league debutants.

Spezia Calcio @acspezia



Bourabia: “Dispiaciuto per il risultato. Da domani al lavoro per il Monza”



bit.ly/3y9lAct 🎙 | POST-MATCHBourabia: “Dispiaciuto per il risultato. Da domani al lavoro per il Monza” 🎙 | POST-MATCH Bourabia: “Dispiaciuto per il risultato. Da domani al lavoro per il Monza”➡️ bit.ly/3y9lAct https://t.co/3UuWPkF4cc

The Aquile picked up their first win of the season over Sampdoria, only for Lazio to hand them a shellacking in the next outing and spoil their momentum.

Monza are flying high right now, so it's difficult not to see them prevailing once more against a stuttering Spezia side.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Spezia

Monza vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes