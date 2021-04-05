More concerns for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal easily capitulate against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta’s first words after Arsenal's heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday were an apology to the club’s fans across the world.

Despite playing at the Emirates, the Gunners were largely second best as Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners following a dominant second-half performance.

This was Arteta’s 50th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal and the records do not look good. The Spaniard now boasts a worse record than predecessors Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery after 50 league matches.

He has now won just 21 times, drawn 12 and stunningly lost 17 matches in his first 50 topflight games, culminating in a win rate of just 42%.

Gunners outclassed by Liverpool

The game between Arsenal and Liverpool showed the gulf in class and quality between the two sides. The Reds were completely dominant and deserved to win.

Sometimes a game is won from the bench but while Liverpool had quality substitutes to call upon, Arsenal’s bench didn't have the same options. Diogo Jota turned out to be a game-changer for Liverpool.

The Portuguese’s introduction changed the game, with his double helping the Reds to a 3-0 win. From the moment Liverpool scored their first goal, they assumed complete control of the game.

Attack after attack from Jurgen Klopp’s side saw Arsenal clueless in repelling the Reds. In the end, the Gunners were outclassed in a game that should have seen them improve their chances of securing a place in Europe.

The maximum points Arsenal can finish on for the 2020-21 Premier League season is now 66, fewer than they managed in 21 of the 22 PL seasons under Arsene Wenger (63 in his final season).



Their lowest total for a 20-team PL season stands at 56 from...last season. pic.twitter.com/0T2od83a1h — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

Arsenal capitulation raises serious questions

The result was damning but Arsenal's performance was even more concerning. The Gunners have been atrocious, especially against the Premier League’s top six teams.

Their latest capitulation against Liverpool undoes all the work that Arteta has done so far. The Spaniard had no words to describe his side’s lack of fight after yet another dire performance.

"We completely deserved to lose the game. They were better in every department and deserved to win the game with the margin they had, or even more. I accept responsibility for the way we played today,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool completely deserved to win the game, probably by a bigger margin. We were extremely poor. We apologise.”

Arteta’s reign at Arsenal started on a solid footing as he won the FA Cup last season. However, the team’s progress has stalled and their latest capitulation raises serious questions over the direction the club is heading.