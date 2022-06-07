"More than happy to join" - Fabrizio Romano provides encouraging update on Liverpool's interest in Scotland player

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are still in contact with Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay over a possible transfer this summer. The Reds are in search of a back-up right-back ahead of the new season.

According to the renowned transfer expert, Calvin Ramsay is keen on a move to Anfield. However, talks between the two clubs are still ongoing. Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in regards to Ramsay's potential move to the UEFA Champions League finalists:

"Contacts are still ongoing between Liverpool and Calvin Ramsay's camp. He's considered an opportunity, still waiting to progress in talks with Aberdeen. Ramsay would be more than happy to join Liverpool, up to the clubs."

Calvin Ramsay had a breakout season for Aberdeen in the Scottish league in 2021-22. The 18-year-old full-back made 33 appearances during the season across all competitions and contributed a goal and nine assists along the way. Ramsay was awarded the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award for his exploits.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are closing in on a deal to secure the services of Ramsay ahead of the 2022-23 season. Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly offered Aberdeen £4 million plus various add-ons to sweeten the deal.

The Reds do need a back-up in the right-back position. Trent Alexander-Arnold will need occasional rest if the Merseyside side have yet another campaign where they have to play more than 60 matches a season. Joe Gomez is capable of playing as a makeshift right-back. However, the England international is primarily a centre-half.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds did have a back-up right-back in Neco Williams. However, the Welsh international was allowed to leave on loan to join Fulham in the Championship in the January transfer window. The arrival of Calvin Ramsay could signal the end of his time at Anfield.

Liverpool need attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window

Jurgen Klopp could be bereft of the services of Sadio Mane for the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer as he looks to take on a new challenge. According to recent reports, the Reds have rejected an opening offer from the Bundesliga giants worth around £25 million.

Liverpool will therefore need a new forward as a potential replacement for Mane. The Reds have been linked to multiple attackers in recent weeks, with the Express stating that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez could be a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

