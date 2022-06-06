Liverpool turn down offer worth £25 million including add ons for superstar forward - Reports

Liverpool have rejected Bayern Munich's initial offer for forward Sadio Mane, according to The Times' journalist Paul Joyce. The Bundesliga outfit reportedly made an offer worth £25 million which included various add-ons to sweeten the deal.

It is no secret that Mane wishes to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old forward wants a new experience after guiding the Reds to all possible trophies available to them.

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich offered £21 million in guaranteed transfer fees. The remaining £4 million was part of various add-ons like Bayern Munich winning the UEFA Champions League, etc.

Liverpool, however, have rejected the offer from the Bavarian giants. According to an earlier report, the Reds had set a price-tag of around £42.5 million (€50 million) for Mane. Bayern Munich's initial offer is still around £20 million short of what the Reds are looking for.

However, it is worth mentioning that Liverpool cannot expect too big a paycheck for Mane. The Senegalese forward currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield. If they fail to sell Mane this summer, the 30-year-old forward could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool FC @LFC Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in Senegal history with a hat-trick last night Sadio Mane became the leading scorer in Senegal history with a hat-trick last night 👏

Story continues below ad

It is understandable why Bayern Munich want a proven goalscorer like Mane ahead of next season. The Bundesliga outfit are set to lose their talisman Robert Lewandowski in the summer. According to ESPN, the Polish forward has confirmed that he will be leaving the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Sadio Mane will go down as one of Liverpool's modern greats

Sadio Mane will go down as one of Liverpool's most important players in their recent history under Jurgen Klopp. The Senegalese forward arrived at Anfield from Southampton in the summer of 2016 for a fee of around £37 million.

Mane has since gone on to make 269 appearances for the Reds, contributing 120 goals and 48 assists along the way. The 30-year-old forward has won all available trophies at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

Story continues below ad

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 6 years and he’s given absolutely everything and won absolutely everything.



Whatever happens this summer, don’t turn on him. Deserves to leave with our best wishes. Sadio Mane.Liverpool Legend. 6 years and he’s given absolutely everything and won absolutely everything.Whatever happens this summer, don’t turn on him. Deserves to leave with our best wishes. Sadio Mane.Liverpool Legend. https://t.co/iqA9nVOdPw

Mane ended the 2021-22 season as the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah. The former Southampton star netted 23 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far