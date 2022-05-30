Liverpool set price tag for Sadio Mane amid interest from Bayern Munich - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their asking price for forward Sadio Mane at around €50 million (£42.5 million) amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to The Athletic.

Sadio Mane's future at Anfield has come under doubt following the Reds' defeat in the Champions League final to Real Madrid. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Senegalese forward has decided to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window as he seeks a new challenge.

Bayern Munich are strong candidates to make an offer for the 30-year-old forward in the near future With reports of departure gaining pace, the Reds value him at around £42.5 million.

The aforementioned source has dismissed reports that a fee of around £25.5 million could be agreed. Liverpool would instead gamble on having Mane for the 2022-23 season and see him leave on a free transfer next summer.

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield NEW: Liverpool set Sadio Mane price tag – could still keep him until 2023 thisisanfield.com/2022/05/liverp… NEW: Liverpool set Sadio Mane price tag – could still keep him until 2023 thisisanfield.com/2022/05/liverp…

Sadio Mane has been one of Jurgen Klopp's side's most important players this season. The former Southampton star was forced to transition from left wing to centre-forward mid-season after the arrival of Luis Diaz in the January transfer window.

Mane ended the 2021-22 season with 23 goals and five assists in 51 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. The 30-year-old forward was the club's second-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah (31 goals). Mane guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs this season.

As things stand, Sadio Mane has just one year remaining on his current contract. There has been no reported development in negotiations between the club and the player regarding a new deal.

Why do Bayern Munich need to sign Sadio Mane from Liverpool?

Bayern Munich possess one of the deadliest strikers in Europe in Robert Lewandowski. However, there have been a lot of reports linking him to an exit from the Allianz Arena this summer.

According to Bild, the Polish forward is wanted by Barcelona and the Blaugrana have even made an opening bid of €32 million. Lewandowski has also stated that it is tough for him to see himself at Bayern for the 2022-23 season. Speaking to Eleven Sports (via Barca Blaugranes), Lewandowski said:

“My future depends on several factors, I think my situation is clear and it makes no sense to talk about it. It is difficult to say I will play for Bayern next season.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“It is hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season”, he added. Robert Lewandowski tells Eleven Sports Poland: “Barça move? It depends on several factors. I think my situation is clear and there is no point talking about that”.“It is hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season”, he added. Robert Lewandowski tells Eleven Sports Poland: “Barça move? It depends on several factors. I think my situation is clear and there is no point talking about that”. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB“It is hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season”, he added.

Bayern Munich therefore see Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Senegalese forward's capabilties of playing across the front three could be of interest to the Bundesliga giants.

Similar to Sadio Mane, Lewandowski also has just one year remaining on his current contract at Bayern Munich.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far