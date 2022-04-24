“More league titles than 117 years old Chelsea” – Fans salute Lionel Messi as he adds another trophy to his glittering cabinet after Ligue 1 triumph with PSG

Lionel Messi was the standout star as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 match against Lens with a 1-1 draw on Saturday, 23 April. After scoring the Parisian's goal in the game to mathematically clinch the Ligue 1 title this season, the Argentine received praise from fans on social media.

He scored a left-footed stunner from outside the box to put the Parisians ahead at the 68th minute. While lackadaisical defending saw them concede later on, it was the Argentine's goal that helped PSG secure their only trophy this season on Saturday.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with him winning his first trophy in France after joining just last summer. Here is a selection of tweets full of admiration for the Barcelona legend:

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Messi has won more titles than his age Messi has won more titles than his age😭😭

✞︎ SHUGAR BREAD ✞︎ @sugarbread_fcb How can I tell my grandchildren that 34years old Messi has 5 more league titles than 117 years old Chelsea? How can I tell my grandchildren that 34years old Messi has 5 more league titles than 117 years old Chelsea? 😂

NF @nikfcb_ this guy cannot be real. I just realized that Messi has won more titles then his agethis guy cannot be real. I just realized that Messi has won more titles then his age 😭 this guy cannot be real. https://t.co/Fgdigen7ae

Although the Parisians struggled to see off Lens, Messi's brilliance was enough on the night. The star has overall failed to reach the heights at the Parisian club that he achieved with Barcelona. It took him some time to adapt to football in France, but he has enjoyed a recent upturn in form.

The Argentine star will finish the season as Ligue 1's second-best playmaker, with 13 assists behind Kylian Mbappe's 14. His four goals are a far cry from his goalscoring numbers at Camp Nou. However, the last one will be a memorable one as it sealed the title for PSG.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Argentine has won 45 trophies, including three Club World Cups, eight Spanish Super Cups, and 10 La Liga titles.

Lionel Messi to remain at PSG next season: Reports

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via 90min), the Argentine has no intentions of leaving the French capital after just one season. This comes in contrast to prior reports that have consistently linked him with a return to Barcelona.

His former teammates and members of the Camp Nou hierarchy have also discussed his potential return in the past. However, it is expected that the star will continue with the Parisians.

They were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid this season. They were also unable to find their footing with the Coupe de France, getting eliminated by Nice. However, this Ligue 1 win may be enough to convince Messi to stay if he is truly contemplating an exit.

As per Daily Mail, Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer. If true, then PSG will want to hold on to other key attackers like Messi in the squad as they continue to chase the elusive Champions League title.

