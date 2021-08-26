Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Morecambe entertain league leaders Sheffield Wednesday at the Mazuma Stadium in League One action on Saturday.

The hosts have lost their last two league outings and their poor run of form has continued in the EFL Cup as well. They were knocked out of the cup competition in a 4-2 loss at home to Preston North End on Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have gotten off to a great start to the 2021-22 campaign and are unbeaten after four games. They recorded a 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United in their last outing.

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

The two clubs have crossed paths just once across all competitions so far. The meeting took place in the FA Cup first round at Saturday's venue. Sheffield Wednesday progressed to the next round thanks to a 2-1 win.

Morecambe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Morecambe

Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga are the two players that remain unavailable for manager Steve Robinson on account of injuries.

Injured: Jon Obika, Jonah Ayunga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

Olamide Shodipo and Josh Windass continue to be sidelined due to injuries. While Shodipo is on track to mark his return next week, Windass is only expected back into the fold in October.

Sam Hutchinson has trained well with the squad and is expected to start here, albeit from the bench.

Injured: Josh Windass

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Morecambe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jökull Andrésson; Ryan Cooney, Sam Lavelle, Anthony O'Connor, Greg Leigh; Toumani Diagouraga, Alfie McCalmont; Adam Phillips, Callum Jones, Arthur Gnahoua; Cole Stockton

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Jack Hunt; Barry Bannan, Lewis Wing, Dennis Adeniran; Marvin Johnson, Florian Kamberi, Lee Gregory

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Morecambe have scored the same number of goals as Sheffield, five. While the Owls are yet to concede a goal in the league, the hosts have shipped in five in their four outings.

The visitors have put in some solid performances recently and we expect them to take home the three points from this game. Just two of Morecambe's five goals have come at home, so the odds of a fifth consecutive clean sheet for Sheffield also look good.

Prediction: Morecambe 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

