Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Moreirense will entertain Benfica at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in the final and decisive group-stage game of the Taca da Liga on Saturday.

Both teams have kicked off the campaign with back-to-back wins in their first two games of the competition and the winner of this match will book their place in the next round of the competition.

The hosts secured an impressive 4-2 win over Estrela Amadora last time around while Benfica overcame Penafiel 2-0 in their previous outing. They played a friendly game against Sevilla last Sunday, with Ivan Rakitic's second-half goal helping Sevilla secure a 1-0 win.

Moreirense vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times across all competitions. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 23 wins to their name. Moreirense have defeated the capital club just twice while six games have ended in draws.

They have met four times in Taca da Liga as well, with Benfica picking up two wins. Moreirense have one win to their name while one game has ended in a draw.

Moreirense picked up a 3-1 win when the two teams last met in the semi-final of the 2016-17 campaign.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games against Benfica, playing out three 1-1 draws in that period, while the remaining four games have ended in wins for the Lisbon giants.

Five of the last six meetings at Saturday's venue have ended in wins for Benfica, with Moreirense last picking up a win in the Allianz Cup in 2017.

Benfica are undefeated in competitive games this season, winning their last five games while scoring 23 goals in that period.

Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction

The hosts are in first place in LigaPro, while Benfica are in first place in the Primeira Liga. Moreirense have outscored As Águias 6-5 in the Taca da Liga and will be hopeful of a solid outing in this home game.

Benfica are undefeated against Os verdes e brancos since 2018 and, given their dominance against them in recent games, we predict the visitors will eke out a narrow win in this match.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Benfica

Moreirense vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Rafa Silva to score or assist anytime - Yes

