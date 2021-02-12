Moreirense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Moreirense welcome Benfica to the Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in Primeira Liga action on Sunday night.

Benfica have just one win in their last five league outings but recorded a 3-1 victory in the Taca de Portugal semi-final first-leg over Estoril Praia.

The hosts have recorded two back-to-back wins heading into the fixture and will be looking to make it three in a row against the Lisbon giants.

Moreirense vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two clubs have clashed 27 times across all competitions so far. As Águias have 21 wins in the fixture and have lost just twice.

Four games between the two sides have ended in a draw. The visitors have been prolific against the Braga-based outfit and have scored 67 goals in the 27 encounters.

They last met in the Primeira Liga in September at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica recorded a comfortable 2-0 win in that fixture.

Moreirense form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L-D-W

Benfica form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-L-W

Moreirense vs Benfica Team News

Moreirense

Coach Vasco Seabra continues to feel the absence of Pedro Amador and Pedro Nuno, who are both recovering from ACL injuries.

Felipe Pires' involvement is also in doubt as he did not feature in a single game for the club in February. Sori Mané's availability for the game is also in doubt.

Gonçalo Franco tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been in self-isolation since.

Injuries: Pedro Amador, Pedro Nuno, Felipe Pires

Doubtful: Sori Mané'

Suspensions: None

Unavailable (due to COVID-19): Gonçalo Franco

Benfica

Luca Waldschmidt is sidelined with a foot injury

For Benfica, Luca Waldschmidt, Andre Almeida, and Jardel are sidelined due to injuries.

There are no fresh injury or suspension concerns for manager Jorge Jesus. He is expected to stick with the same starting XI that won 3-1 in the Taca de Portugal against Estoril Praia.

Injuries: Andre Almeida, Jardel, Luca Waldschmidt

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Moreirense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mateus Pasanito; Abdu Conte, Steven Vitoria, Lazar Rosic, Anthony D'Alberto; Filipe Soares, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares; Lucas Rodrigues, Yan, Walterson Silva

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Gilberto; Franco Cervi, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Everton; Rafa Silva, Darwin Nunez

Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction

When it comes to form, the hosts have a slightly better record compared to the visitors. They have won three of their last five games, managing to keep two clean sheets.

Although Benfica have done well in their Taca de Portugal fixtures, they have struggled in league games.

There were a lot of positives to take away from their 3-1 win in the cup tie and they are expected to produce a similar performance in this fixture as well.

We predict a win for the hosts but a clean sheet seems unlikely, as Moreirense have found the back of the net in six of their last seven outings.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-2 Benfica.