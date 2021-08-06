Moreirense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Moreirense and Benfica kick off their Portuguese Primeira Liga campaign this Saturday when they face off at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas Stadium.

The hosts were dumped out of the Taca da Liga qualification race last time out after losing to second tier side Penafiel on penalties.

Meanwhile, Benfica took another step towards qualification for the UEFA Champions League as they claimed a 2-0 first-leg win over Spartak Moscow in the qualifiers.

After opening their pre-season with a 1-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira, Morreirense came crashing back down to earth with successive defeats against Sporting Braga and Santa Clara.

The Green and Whites failed to find their feet last time out as they were dumped out of the Portuguese Cup by Segunda Liga side Penafiel.

After a 1-1 draw in regular time and nothing to separate them in extra-time, Penafiel claimed a 4-3 win on penalties.

Moreirense will now aim to open their season on a good note and go one step further than last season, where they missed out on a place in Europe by just three points.

Benfica, meanwhile, opened their season with an impressive 2-0 win over Spartak Moscow in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualification tie.

After a goalless first half, the Eagles mounted up the pressure and were rewarded with goals from Rafa Silva and Gilberto.

This followed an impressive pre-season run which saw them pick up four wins and one draw from their five games.

Benfica head into the game on an impressive seven-match winning streak away from home in the Primeira Liga and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Moreirense vs Benfica Head-To-Head

Benfica have been utterly dominant against Moreirense, claiming 22 wins from their previous 29 encounters. The hosts have managed just two wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Moreirense Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Benfica Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Moreirense vs Benfica Team News

Moreirense

Barring any late fitness issues, Moreirense head into the game with a fully-fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Benfica

Defender Andre Almeida has been sidelined with a long-term knee problem. Other than that, Benfica have a clean bill of health with no suspension concerns.

Injured: Andre Almeida

Suspended: None

Moreirense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Moreirense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Miguel Oliveira; Artur Jorge, Fábio Pacheco, Lazar Rosić, Abdu Conte; Walterson Silva, Gonçalo Franco, Rúben Ramos, Felipe Pires; Filipe Soares, Rafael Martins

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Nicolás Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen; Diogo Gonçalves, João Mário, Julian Weigl, Alejandro Grimaldo; Pizzi, Rafa Silva, Haris Seferović

Moreirense vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica head into the game on a five-game unbeaten run against Moreirense, picking up three wins and two draws. They also boast a stronger crop of players and looking at the hosts’ poor form, we predict they will open the campaign with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Moreirense 1-3 Benfica

