Morocco 0-0 Croatia: 5 Hits and flops as dogged Atlas Lions hold European giants | FIFA World Cup 2002

Morocco eked out a 0-0 draw against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in an abrasive Group F game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 23).

It's quickly becoming a theme of this World Cup. Teams are proving too organised for creative players in the opposition and denying them the space to show their flair. This is already the third goalless draw of this World Cup, and we are only into the fourth day.

Both teams were nominally set up in a 4-3-3 formation, but the apporaches were contrasting. While Walid Regragui fielded a compact team with Soofyan Amrabat sitting deep in front of defence, Croatia relied on their ball players Mateo Kovacic and 2018 Golden Ball winner Luka Modric to keep hold of the ball and prise open the stubborn opposition rearguard.

Morocco relied on the pace of full-back Achraf Hakimi and guile of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech to launch counters. Alas, in a game of few chances, the tactical nous and hard work of Morocco paid off, as Croatia managed only five attempts on goal, with just two of them on target.

Torino's Nikola Vlasic had the best chance of the game late in the first half when he met a low cross from the left first time but shot straight at the keeper from close range. Modric shot high and wide immediately after when a loose ball broke to him outside the box.

Morocco threatened on the counter a few times, with Mazraoui testing the Croatia custodian with a header and Hakimi's piledriver of a free-kick from range stinging Dominik Livakovic's fingers.

Croatian midfielders kept on overhitting attempted through balls, and only once through a curling free-kick driven into the box did Modric show his vintage. In the end, the game petered to a goalless draw, with Morocco ending the afternoon much the happier of the two teams and their vociferous fans in attendance cheering from the ramparts.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from this World Cup game:

#5 Hit - Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

The defensive midfielder was touted as one of Morocco's most important players coming into the World Cup, and he showed why against Croatia. Ambrabat single-handedly broke up play on multiple occasions to frustrate the opposition and negate the threat of Modric and Co. in midfield.

The 2018 runners-up were suffocated for large parts of the game, and Amrobat, who sat in front of defence as an impregnable shield, played a huge part in it. His aggressive tackling did win him a yellow card late in the game, but he wouldn't mind that. Amrabat made 56 touches of the ball and had an 87 per cent passing accuracy.

#4 Flop - Nikola Vlasic (Croatia)

Vlasic had the best chance of the game between either side, as mentioned above. Starting on the right side of the front three, much was expected of the player in a game where chances were at a premium.

However, he failed to inspire his team into ascendancy in a game they were expected to win. He was taken off at half-time after picking up a knock.

#3 Hit - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Hakimi is rated as one of the best attacking right-backs of the world and has slowly blossomed into his role at Paris Saint-Germain.

He was at his imperious best in a tough game for attack-minded players. Hakimi not only performed his defensive duties with aplomb, keeping Ivan Perisic quiet down Croatia's left wing, but also kept Croatian defenders busy with his crosses.

#2 Flop - Luka Modric (Croatia)

If it was any other player, he would probably not have been a part of this list as a flop. However, we're talking about Luka Modric here, one of the best midfielders of his generation, who's still going strong at 37.

The Real Madrid playmaker is once again expected to be Croatia's driving force in the World Cup but endured a subdued afternoon. He rarely found his passing range and was often denied space by a hard-pressing Moroccan midfield. His only long-range attempt in the first half also went off-target.

#1 Hit - Bono (Morocco)

The Moroccan custodian had very little to do in the game but did so with aplomb. Not only did he save Vlasic's early attempt, but he was also brave when the occasion demanded, charging out to punch out balls at the risk of serious injury.

He also commanded his defence with confidence and played a huge role in Morocco earning a point.

