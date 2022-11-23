Morocco 0-0 Croatia: 5 talking points as the 2018 runners-up are held by a stubborn Morocco | 2022 FIFA World Cup

2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday (November 23).

Luka Modric & Co. failed to find the final touch against a well-drilled Moroccan team and looked nothing like the team that made it to the final in 2018. Both teams looked evenly matched from the get-go and despite all the talent in their ranks, chances were few and far between.

Morocco defended very well and there were rarely any mistakes from them in the defensive third. Croatia displayed bursts of energy every now and then but could not figure out a way past the Moroccan defensive line.

As yet another game at the World Cup ends in a goalless draw, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Morocco comes out on top in a hard-fought draw thanks to a solid defense

Morocco kept four clean sheets in a row heading into their World Cup opener and put on a show of their defensive solidity in this game. They did not allow much space for the Croatian attackers near the box and were alert to any through balls into the area.

Romain Saiss made four clearances in the game and put his experience to good use as he was a vocal presence in the defensive line. The defenders were quick on their feet and reacted quickly to Croatia's attacking moves.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou also added to the solidity at the back and made a couple of daring saves, coming out into the box quickly and decisively.

#4 Croatia's 100% record against African teams in the FIFA World Cup comes to an end

Croatia had enjoyed a 100% record in their two encounters against African teams in the World Cup before their meeting against Morocco on Wednesday. They defeated Cameroon 4-0 in 2014 and also overcame Nigeria 2-0 in 2018.

While they were able to keep a clean sheet in this match, Morocco put up a solid fight and avoided defeat.

Croatia headed into the game as favorites and were hopeful of extending their 100% record against African teams. However, they were given a wake-up call from the Atlas Lions.

#3 Croatia's lack of pace cost them a few chances in the game

Luka Modric did not have much support from his teammates

Croatia have one of the best midfields in the competition but it has become evident that they don't have the defense or attack to complement the same. One glaring weakness that was visible to all in this match was that they lacked the pace to launch effective counter-attacks.

There were moments when Luka Modric had some space to create goalscoring chances. However, his teammates were too slow to react and there was no one to pass the ball to.

Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui dominated the Croatian wingers on the flanks. As a result, Kockasti failed to put crosses into the box and failed to score for the first time in at games in the World Cup.

#2 The match officials were a bit too lenient and allowed players to get away without bookings

There were a total of 27 fouls committed in the game between the two teams but just one player was shown a yellow card. Modric, who is usually on the receiving end of fouls and tackles, committed four fouls alone.

A couple of the challenges were booking-worthy, but he escaped with just a warning. In the 87th minute, Josip Juranovic was brought down by Yahya Attiat-Allah as the defender threatened to run away with the ball on the right flank.

It was clearly an attempt by Attiat-Allah to bring the player down and he had no intentions of going for the ball. It stopped a promising attack from building up and deserved a yellow card.

This leniency allowed players to get away with cheap fouls while handing out yellow cards when necessary would've forced them to get more creative.

#1 Both teams played defense-mindedly and did not create meaningful chances

Both teams failed to impress in the attacking third

There was a plethora of attacking talent on the pitch in the game but both sides only had a couple of shots on target to show for it. Morocco had the advantage in terms of pace but lacked the final touch in the final third. One of their two shots on goal came from a set-piece situation from Hakimi.

They were cautious from the get-go and kept a tight defensive line, which meant Hakimi's involvement in the buildup was somewhat limited.

The 2018 finalists could not utilize their width on the flanks and hence, their supply inside the box was cut off. They went straight down the middle while attacking and lacked creativity.

They will next face Canada on November 27 while Morocco will face Belgium on the same day.

