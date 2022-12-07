An indefatigable Morocco side marched into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after shutting out Spain for 120 minutes and then winning the resultant penalty shootout 3-0 thanks to a red-hot Yassine Bounou.

Morocco remain unbeaten in what has been a historic campaign for the Atlas Lions, who made their first quarter-final in World Cup history, sending the multitudinous Moroccan fans assembled in the Education City and the millions back home into dreamland.

Moroccan 'keeper Yassine Bounou, who plies his trade in Spain with Sevilla, made vital saves as Spain failed to hold their nerves in the tiebreaker. La Roja have now lost four of their five penalty shootouts in the World Cup. The only team with such an ignominous record.

The Africans set themselves up in expectedly defiant fashion, with their 4-3-3 resembling a brick wall that the Spanish ball-players found tough to break down.

Pedri, Gavi, Torres and Olmo played pass after pass, square ball after square ball, and even ones over the top. But to no avail as Sofyan Amrabat, Romain Saiss and Co. stood firm.

Spain came closest in the first half in the 13th minute when 'keeper Bounou misplaced a pass but managed to save the resultant shot.

Left-back Jordi Alba put Marco Asensio through on goal minutes later, but he shot wide from an acute angle. Morocco relied on the skills of Sofiane Boufal and Hakim Ziyech on the wings to create their own rare chances. Boufal once delightfully got past Marcos Llorente with a bit of magic.

Mazaroui tested Unai Simon with a long-ranger for Morocco and center-back Naef Aguerd headed over from a corner right before half-time in what was their best chance.

The game chugged on into the second half in a similar pattern; Spain having a lot of the ball and very few chances, Morocco holding on to their mid-block with dexterity. Olmo tested Bounou with a sharp shot in the 54th.

Spain came close through in-form striker Alvaro Morata right at the end when he headed over from a corner. Meanwhile, Moroccan substitute Walid Cheddira saw hit shot saved by Simon. He would also get another chance to score on a break but took too much time on the ball.

Spain found some space among tired legs towards the end, Pablo Sarabia came the closet right with the last kick of open play but hit the far post from an acute angle after he was fed on the right side of the box. On we went to penalties.

Here's when Bounou took center-stage. First, Sarabia hit the post with a weak shot that Bounou guessed right with, moving to his left. Morocco, who had gone ahead through Sabiri, doubled their lead through Ziyech, who sent his penalty right down the center.

Then, Bounou saved two in a row, as weak penalties from Carlos Soler and veteran Sergio Busquets were parried away. Morocco had missed one of their own but it did not matter as Achraf Hakimi blasted his penalty home. Waled Regragoui's well-oiled machine had made history.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Morocco

Yassine Bounou- 8/10

His shootout heroics aside, Bounou commanded his box during open play with aplomb even if he wasn't tested a lot.

Achraf Hakimi- 7/10

What World Cup the right-back id having Born and brought up in Spain, he sent his birth-nation home with his penalty and was a constant presence down the right flank. Not only did he keep Dani Olmo in control for major parts, he also tore down the flank on overlaps.

Nayef Aguerd- 6.5/10

Though he did miss a good chance to score in the first half, the center-back was heroic in defense. His late tackle on Morata to stop him from getting in to a scoring position the highlight. Also made four clearances.

Roman Saiss- 7/10

The captain has been another of this team's heroes. Made 11 clearances and kept a tight leash on the Spanish forwards, even with a hamstring injury in extra time.

Noussair Mazraoui- 7/10

was a great defensive as well as attacking threat. Stuck to Ferran Torres on the right wing like glue, also went on fine overlaps.

Selim Amallah- 6/10

The midfielder made 88 per cent of his passes while also managing two interceptions.

Sofyan Amrabat- 7.5/10

The outstanding holding midfielder of the tournament, Amrabat was tasked with keeping the dynamic duo of Gavi and Pedri quiet. And boy did he do a great job. Won all seven of his ground duels and made two tackles.

Azzedine Ounahi- 7/10

Almost as combative as Amrabat, he went in for 10 duels, winning 70 per cent of them, while also making four tackles.

Hakim Ziyech- 6/10

Worked really hard, but the talented winger disappointed in an attacking sense, often overhitting his passes or making the wrong choice. Redeemed himself by converting the penalty.

Soufiane Boufal- 6/10

Showed some dazzling skills and attacking verve during his 64-minute stay. But only made 40 per cent of his passes and was a little wasteful.

Youssef En-Neysri- 6/10

Made himself a nuisance often, especially in a defensive sense, but did not get into the game as a forward, managing zero attempts.

Substitutes

Abdelhamid Sabiri- 6/10

Got into good positions while moving forward, converted his penalty.

Walid Cheddira- 5.5/10

If he had taken one of his two great chances late in the game, Morocco could have won it before penalties.

Abdelsammad Ezzalzouli- 6.5/10

The winger was energetic and made 75 per cent of his passes.

Yahiah Attiyat Allah- 6.5/10

The pugnacious left-back fought from the word go after coming on for Mazraoui.

Jawad El Yamiq- 7/10

The center-back made his presence felt in the 30-odd minutes he was on. Blocked two shots and made five clearances.

Badr Benoun- N/A

Came on too late for him to be given a rating.

Spain

Unai Simon- 6.5/10

Couldn't do much for the penalties as they were well-taken, but made one or two vital saves in open play, even if his touch was a bit suspect when the ball was at his feet.

Marcos Llorente- 5.5/10

Though he toiled hard, the right-back struggled in his only start in the Cup for Spain. Boufal gave him the runaround as he none of his five duels. Didn't offer much in attack.

Aymeric Laporte- 7/10

Had a great game in central defense for Spain. Showed great awareness and strength.

Rodri- 7.5/10

Again shone in an unfamiliar role at center-back. Made 207 of his 223 passes as Luis Enrique's Spain played out of the back in the only style they know. Made two tackles and one interception.

Jordi Alba- 6.5/10

The veteran showed a lot of spirit in overlaps with the rest of his team looking uninspired. But did struggle a little defensively.

Pedri- 6.5/10

Was an industrious presence for all of 12 minutes. Passed the ball with unerring accuracy (90 per cent) but could not unlock the stubborn Morocco defense.

Sergio Busquets- 5.5/10

If his missed penalty is the last time we see him in national colors, it is a sad end to a glittering career. But Busquets did show his age at times, as he was sometimes caught in possession with Morocco closing him down.

Gavi- 6/10

A midfielder of great promise, he was kept under control by Amrabat and Co. Made 17 of his 20 passes but did not create anything of note. Taken off in the 63rd minute.

Ferran Torres- 5.5/10

Had an ineffectual performance at right wing. Took took long on the ball often, dithering while deciding on the next course of action.

Marco Asensio- 6/10

With Chances at a premium. a misfiring Aensio cost Spain dearly. Shot wide form a good opening, did fashion one key pass but to no avail.

Dani Olmo- 6.5/10

Possibly Spain's best attacker on the night. Toiled tirelessly and made 91 per cent of his passes. His late free-kick could have won the game had someone got their head to it.

Substitiutes

Alvaro Morata- 5.5/10

Three goals in three meant the striker was in great form. But he had a poor outing tonight. Not only did he head wide from a good chance, overhit his pass late in the game with Spain on the break.

Nico Williams- 6/10

Did open up the Moroccans a few times with bits of skill. But overhit his crosses from good positions. Was himself taken off in the dying embers after coming on in the second half.

Carlos Soler- 6/10

Made 94 per cent of his passes, two of them key ones. But missed his penalty with a tepid shot.

Ansu Fati- 6/10

The wunderkind looked neat on the ball but could not find that moment of magic.

Pablo Sarabia- 5.5/10

Brought on literally at the end, he missed a good chance from a tight angle when he rattled the far post. Also missed his penalty that kick-started the Spanish implosion.

Alejandro Balde- 6/10

Put in a tidy and composed shift at left-back showing he has wise head on his young shoulders.

