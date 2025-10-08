Morocco vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Morocco will invite Bahrain to Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in an international friendly on Thursday. The hosts will conclude the ongoing international break against Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while the Reds will meet Tunisia's 'A' side in a friendly on Sunday.

The Atlas Lions won their two World Cup qualifying games last month. They won 5-0 at home over Niger and defeated Zambia 2-0 two days later. Youssef En-Nesyri and Hamza Igamane were on the scoresheet in that win.

The visitors played out two friendlies in September. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Qatar in a closed-door friendly and fell to a 1-0 away loss to the UAE in their previous outing.

Morocco vs Bahrain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met just twice. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings.

They last met in the FIFA Arab Cup in 2012, and the Atlas Lions recorded a 4-0 win.

The hosts are unbeaten across all competitions since January 2024. They have won their six games in 2025, keeping five clean sheets.

Bahrain have recorded two wins across all competitions this year, with both wins registered away from home.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last four friendlies.

The Reds have failed to score in five of their last eight games.

The visitors have won their last three meetings against African national teams, keeping two clean sheets.

The Atlas Lions are on a 14-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets. They have also scored at least four goals in seven games in that period.

Morocco vs Bahrain Prediction

The Atlas Lions head into the match in great form, winning 15 of their last 16 games in all competitions. They have only failed to score in one game in that period. They have won their two meetings against the Reds while keeping clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Muharabi Dilmun have won just one of their last eight games, with that triumph registered away from home in a hybrid friendly in July.

The Atlas Lions will have the home advantage here and considering their advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Morocco 3-0 Bahrain

Morocco vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Morocco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

