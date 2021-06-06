Morocco vs Ghana prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021

Morocco will square off against Ghana at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Morocco's manager Vahid Halilhodzic will look to build on a steady start to his tenure as his side lock horns against an exciting Ghana team. He has guided Morocco to the African Cup finals which will take place in January next year.

They picked up four wins and two draws in the qualifying stage of the African Cup of Nations to finish top of their group. Morocco have lost just once in the 12 games they've played since Halilhodzic took the reins.

The upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Burkina Faso present Morocco with their final opportunity to prepare for the African World Cup Qualifiers that begin in September. Beating Ghana has been a Sisyphean task for Morocco and they have failed to beat their Tuesday opponents in three meetings since the turn of the millenia.

Just like Morocco, Ghana topped their group in the African Cup Qualifiers. They have shown signs of improvement under new head coach Charles Akonnor and have only conceded two defeats in their last 10 matches. However, Ghana have a talented squad and a lot of potential but they haven't been able to maximize it just yet.

Morocco vs Ghana Head-to-Head

Though Morocco's recent head-to-head record against Ghana is poor, they have won four and lost only three overall. Three matches have ended as draws. The last time the two sides clashed was in 2008 when Ghana beat Morocco to progress to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

Morocco form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Ghana form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Morocco vs Ghana Team News

Morocco

After a good day of work ✨#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/rmoqsmLeZh — Équipe Nationale du Maroc (@EnMaroc) June 4, 2021

Morocco will be hoping that Hakim Ziyech can start against Ghana. The midfielder has been on a break following Chelsea's Champions League triumph. Ziyech, Youssef En-Nessyri and Ayoub El Kaabi are their main men in attack.

Benfica midfielder Adel Taarabt could be involved from the start. Achraf Hakimi is yet another high-profile star who could feature for Morocco against Ghana.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Ghana

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew will lead the line for Ghana. Columbus Crew fullback Harrison Afful and Metz captain John Boye are their most experienced defenders. Thomas Partey's involvement is a doubt following reports that the Arsenal midfielder is reluctant to join the Ghana camp for the two friendlies.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Thomas Partey

Suspensions: None

Morocco vs Ghana Predicted Lineups

Morocco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Ghanem Saiss, Adam Masina; Yahya Jabrane, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Adel Taarabt, Aymen Barkok; Youssef En-Nesyri

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora taking some lessons from Goalkeeper’s trainer Najau Issah 🙌🏾#BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/VLoRU31Tbi — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 5, 2021

Ghana predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Razak Abalora; Benson Anang, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Baba Abdul Rahman; Emmanuel Lomotey, Gladson Awako, Emmanuel Gyasi; Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Joel Fameyeh

Morocco vs Ghana Prediction

Morocco have a stronger side and they have good bench strength as well. They should be able to get a win against Ghana on Tuesday.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Ghana

Edited by Shambhu Ajith