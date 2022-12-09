Morocco vs Portugal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 59 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco and Portugal will square off in the quarterfinal fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Morocco made history on Tuesday as they defeated Spain on penalties to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. They played out a goalless draw in regular time and could not be separated in extra time as well. Spain failed to convert a single penalty as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made three saves.

Portugal played with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench in their round of 16 game against Switzerland but thanks to a hat-trick from Goncalo Ramos, they were able to record a 6-1 win. They have qualified for the last eight for the first time since the 2006 World Cup and will be looking to go all the way in this competition.

Morocco vs Portugal Head-to-Head Stats

The two teams have met just twice thus far, with both meetings taking place at the FIFA World Cup. Both meetings took place in the group stage of the competition, with a win apiece for both teams.

Morocco picked up a 3-1 win in 1986 while Portugal picked up a 1-0 win in their last meeting in 2018, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal of the game in the fourth minute.

Morocco form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Portugal form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Morocco vs Portugal: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Morocco are undefeated in their last five games in the World Cup, suffering their last defeat in the competition against Portugal in 2018. Portugal have two defeats in their last five games in the competition.

Portugal have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 12 goals in their four games in Qatar thus far. Morocco have the worst-attacking record of all the teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals, finding the back of the net four times in four games.

The Atlas Lions have the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just one goal in four games, and will be looking to put in another solid defensive display here. They have also kept seven clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions.

No African team has made it past the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup to date. Morocco will have to count on their defensive prowess to become the first team to do so.

Portugal have a strong squad and as they have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in the competition, they will need to produce a solid attacking display in this match.

Morocco have held their own against teams like Belgium, Croatia, and Spain thus far in the competition and the game will likely be decided on penalties.

