Morocco vs Spain: 3 key battles to look out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco will take on Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 6 December at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions are yet to record a defeat in this year's edition of the competition and will be looking to extend their three-game unbeaten run going into this encounter.

Spain, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from the defeat that they recorded in their previous game against Japan.

Below, we will look at three key battles that could determine the outcome of this crucial encounter. Without further ado, let's get right to them.

#3 Ferran Torres vs Noussair Mazraoui

Spain v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ferran Torres has arguably been one of Spain's stand-out attackers in this competition so far, having netted two goals in as many games.

The Barcelona forward's attacking threat is immense and his finishing proficiency is outstanding. Affording enough room to penetrate from the right flank into the penalty box could be deadly. Monitoring his movement and positioning in attack is a tough task and Mazraoui will have his work cut out.

Mazraoui’s presence in defense has been remarkable for Morocco and he has two clean sheets under his belts in the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition so far. However, his defensive proficiency will be tested against a very sharp Torres and it will be fascinating to see if he can keep the Spaniard under his tabs.

#2 Hakim Ziyech vs Jordi Alba

Canada v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Hakim Ziyech is arguably one of the Atlas Lions' most experienced attackers and his vision in attack is remarkable.

The Chelsea forward has netted one goal and registered one assist in the Qatar 2022 World Cup competition so far. Furthermore, his ability to shoot accurately from the right flank is outstanding. Giving him enough room to drive into the penalty box could be deadly as his ability to also tee up his teammates in attack could be a problem for Alba and Spain's defense.

However, Alba's defensive vision is brilliant and he's also highly experienced. Due to his experience, he's likely to be selected ahead of Alejandro Balde and it will be interesting to see if Alba can keep Ziyech under his tabs.

#1 Alvaro Morata vs Romain Saiss

Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Alvaro Morata is arguably Spain's most pivotal finisher in this competition, having netted three goals in the competition so far.

GOAL @goal DON'T SLEEP ON ALVARO MORATA DON'T SLEEP ON ALVARO MORATA 😚 https://t.co/57qGV7rMpK

The Atletico Madrid forward's finishing prowess and vision in front of goal is immense. Affording him the opportunity to connect with aerial chances could be deadly as his ability to convert aerial opportunities is outstanding. Controlling his movements, especially during set-pieces, is a difficult task and is one that Saiss is set to take on.

Saiss' presence and leadership in defense has been significant for Morocco as he has helped the defense in keeping two clean sheets in this competition so far. However, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to silence Morata in this encounter.

