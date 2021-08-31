Morocco vs Sudan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Morocco host Sudan at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Thursday in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions, who produced a spirited performance at the 2018 showpiece, are looking to book their place in next year's megaevent in Qatar.

If their form this calendar year is anything to go by, Vahid Halilhodzic's team should progress into the next round from Group I, hassle-free.

They're unbeaten in 13 games in 2021, winning 11 times, although many of these came in the African Nations Championship, which the North African side won in February.

Sudan, meanwhile, started the year with back-to-back victories against Sao Tome and Principe and South Africa in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers, before a couple of friendlies that yielded mixed results.

Morocco vs Sudan Head-To-Head

There have been seven previous clashes between the sides, with Morocco going unbeaten in all of them, winning thrice.

However, their last two clashes, coming in 1976 and 2018, ended in draws.

Morocco Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Sudan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Morocco vs Sudan Team News

Morocco

The Atlas Lions have named a strong 24-man squad featuring stars like Achraf Hakimi, Youssef En-Nesyri and Munir El Haddadi, all of whom are expected to start on Thursday.

Four players - Sofiane Alakouch, Souffian El Karouani, Imran Louza and Youssef Maleh - are looking to make their international debuts.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech is currently nursing an injury and hence not included.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sudan

The Falcons of Jediane have called up a large squad, but none of the players are uncapped.

Experienced internationals including Amir Kamal, captain Nasr Eldin El Shigail, Ramadan Agab and prolific scorer Mohamed Abdelrahman are all available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Morocco vs Sudan Predicted XI

Morocco (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Soufiane Chakla, Romain Saiss, Adam Masina; Aymen Barkok, Sofyan Amrabat, Adel Taarabt; Muni El Haddadi, Youssef En-Nesyri, Soufiane Rahimi.

Sudan (4-3-3): Ali Abu Eshrein; Samawal Merghani, Amir Kamal, Ahmed Wadah, Faris Abdalla; Ramadan Agab, Waleidin Khedr, Omer Al Masry; Yaser Muzmel, Waleed Al Shuala, Mohamed Abdelrahman.

Morocco vs Sudan Prediction

Even without their creative talisman Ziyech, the Atlas Lions have a quality side and should be able to dispatch a misfiring Sudan rather easily.

Prediction: Morocco 2-0 Sudan

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Peter P