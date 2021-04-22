Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action this weekend as Moroka Swallows take on Orlando Pirates at the Dobsonville Stadium. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows are in fifth place in the South African Premier Division and have exceeded expectations this season. The Swallows were held to a 1-1 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league table and have overcome their slow start to the campaign. The Buccaneers eased past Maritzburg United last week and will want a similar outcome from this fixture.

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Moroka Swallows and have won two games out of five matches played between the two sides. Moroka Swallows have managed only one victory against Orlando Pirates and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Moroka Swallows have improved over the past few years and can potentially trouble Orlando Pirates in this game.

Moroka Swallow form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-W-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Wandisile Letlabika is currently injured and will have to sit out of the game against Orlando Pirates this weekend. Moroka Swallows have a good team and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Wandisile Letlabika

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Advertisement

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Kabelo Dlamini will also have to sit out of this game and serve his suspension on Saturday.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kabelo Dlamini

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Thabo Matlaba, Junaid Sait, Njabulo Ngcobo, Vuyo Mere; Given Thibedi, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Lebohang Mokoena; Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Kgaogelo Sekgota

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Kavendji; Onassis Mntambo

Moroka Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates endured a slow start to their season but have overcome their early struggles and will want to prove a point in this fixture. The Buccaneers have excellent players in their ranks and will be intent on a top-three finish this season.

Moroka Swallows have punched above their weight this season and will want to pull off another upset this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Moroka Swallows 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has had a better 2020/21 season?